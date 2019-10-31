Check Out the Public's 2020 Under the Radar Festival

The 16th annual festival of cutting-edge work will feature a return of The Movement Theatre Company's acclaimed production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up, and much more.

The Public Theater has unveiled the lineup for its 16th annual Under the Radar festival, running January 8–19, 2020. A showcase for cutting-edge theatre, the 12-day event will take place at The Public as well as partner venues, and will feature artists from across the U.S. and around the world.

In case you missed their previously limited runs, the upcoming festival will bring back a handful of critically acclaimed shows, including The Movement Theatre Company production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When It Goes Down and Amir Nizar Zuabi's play Grey Rock; as well as overseas hits like Selina Thompson's salt., seen at London's Royal Court, and an award-winning Chinese production of Nick Payne's Constellations, among many other offerings.

“UTR 2020 promises to be a gorgeous, epic community project, bursting with great performances by artists that are making theater for the future," says festival director Mark Russell. “At this year’s Under the Radar Festival, audiences will find joy, redemption, beauty, and humor all woven into a two-week tapestry of extraordinary events.”

The shows staged at The Public will include Susan, Ahamefule J. Oluo’s darkly comic musical portrait of his mother (January 8–13); Grey Rock, Zuabi's play about a Palestinian man who dreams of launching into space (January 8–19); Australian theatre company Back to Back's The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, in which five activists with intellectual disabilities hold a public meeting to start a frank and open conversation about our past and present (January 8–19); Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang's virtual reality experience To the Moon (January 8–19); Mexican artist Héctor Flores Komatsu's Andares, woven from ancestral myths and traditional music, which looks at the realities faced by indigenous people (January 9–19); TMTC's What to Send Up, a community ritual created in response to the deaths of Black people as a result of racialized violence (January 10–19); Thompson's play salt., in which two artists retrace one of the routes of the Transatlantic Slave Triangle (January 10–19); Josh Fox's deep dive into misinformation and propaganda in America post-9/11, The Truth Has Changed (January 11–19), and Chilean director and puppet artist Aline Kuppenheim's collaboration with Guillermo Calderón, Feos, an adult work about desire and love between two people with physical deformities, (January 15–19);

In partner venues, UTR will co-present director Wang Chong and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental's Constellations, at La MaMa (January 9–12); Jess Thom's take on Samuel Beckett's Not I in a theatrical experience that explores neurodiversity, at BRIC House (January 10–19); and Suguru Yamamoto's The Unknown Dancer in the Neighborhood, at Japan Society (January 10–14).

The UTR + Joe's Pub: In Concert will also return as part of the 16th annual festival, featuring artists exploring the intersection of music and theatre. The slate includes Rizo, Lucy McCormick, Ryan J. Haddad, and Daniel J. Watts.

Rounding out the lineup is UTR's Incoming! Series, featuring in-process works from The HawtPlates, Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Kameron Neal, Tye Defoe and All My Relations Collective, Maiko Kikuchi, nicHi douglas, and Tara Ahmadinejad.

For the complete lineup visit PublicTheater.org.