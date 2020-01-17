Check Out the Short Film Credit the Librettist, Featuring Tony Kushner, Jeanine Tesori, and More

A public discussion focused on the upsurge of story emphasis in the new American opera.

A public discussion was held during Opera America’s New Works Forum January 16 to explore the Dramatists Guild’s Opera Committee’s new Librettist Initiative. The session at National Opera Center in NYC included a showing of Credit the Librettist, featuring talking heads Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Stephen Schwartz, Jeanine Tesori, and more. Check out the video featurette above.

The forum also included a panel discussion led by Sarah Williams of Opera Philadelphia and a Q&A session.

The Librettist Initiative was formed by the Opera Committee Co-Chairs Michael Korie and Mark Campbell in response to the upsurge of story focus in new American opera. The initiative develops more equitable working conditions for librettists and help improve the collaborative environment for everyone involved in the creation of new opera.

