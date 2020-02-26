Check Out the Trailer for the New Blithe Spirit Movie, Starring Judi Dench and Dan Stevens

The big screen adaptation of Noël Coward’s comedy also stars Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher.

Check out the trailer above for the upcoming Blithe Spirit movie, offering audiences a first glimpse of Tony winner and recent Cats star Judi Dench as Madame Arcati. The film also stars Dan Stevens as Charles, Leslie Mann as Elvira, and Isla Fisher as Ruth.

Ed Hall directs with writer Piers Ashworth adapting Noël Coward’s 1941 comedy for the screen. The play follows an author who (thanks to the eccentric medium) accidentally conjures the ghost of his first wife.

James Spring, Meg Leonard, and Nick Moorcroft of Fisherman's Friends are producing alongside Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell, and Tuni Pinnolis. The project hails from Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures in association with British Lion Films.

Blithe Spirit was last on Broadway in 2009, starring Angela Lansbury, who took home a Tony Award for her performance as Madame Arcati. Jennifer Saunders will play the role in a West End production starting March 5 .

Before the film is released, Stevens will return to the Great White Way in Hangmen, beginning previews at the Golden Theatre February 28.

