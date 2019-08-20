Check Out These Brand New Photos of Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock in Judy

Zellweger and Wittrock star as singer Judy Garland and fifth husband Mickey Deans in the upcoming biopic.

New photos have been released from Judy, the upcoming film in which Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland, trying to make one last comeback in London. Also featured is Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans, Garland's fifth husband. The biopic, which focuses on the final year of her life and her swansong concerts in Europe, also stars Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Garland's fifth husband Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as production assistant Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as impressario Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft. Watch Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in New Trailer Judy, directed by Tony nominee Rupert Goold and featuring a screenplay by Tom Edge (based on the play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter), will premiere September 27. Flip through the new stills below:

Check Out These Brand New Photos of Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock in Judy Check Out These Brand New Photos of Renée Zellweger and Finn Wittrock in Judy 4 PHOTOS