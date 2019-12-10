Check Out These Brand-New Production Photos From Six in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out These Brand-New Production Photos From Six in London
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 10, 2019
Buy Tickets to SIX: The Musical
 
The West End production of the Broadway-bound musical plays the Arts Theatre.
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth

New production photos have been released from the West End production of Six, the new musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which has been taking the world by storm with multiple productions all over the globe (the Broadway bow is set to begin performances February 13, 2020).

The musical imagines all six of Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives as pop stars in concert, competing to prove which of them put up with the most while married to the temperamental monarch and remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.

The London production currently stars Jarneia Richard-Noel (as Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard), and Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), and Collette Guitart (dance captain/understudy).

Flip through the new production shots below:

Check Out Brand New Production Photos From Six in London

Check Out Brand New Production Photos From Six in London

12 PHOTOS
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Courtney Bowman, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Danielle Steers, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard- Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Vicki Manser, Natalie Paris, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, and Alexia McIntosh Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Danielle Steers, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Vicki Manser, and Courtney Bowman Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!