Check Out These Brand-New Production Photos From Six in London

The West End production of the Broadway-bound musical plays the Arts Theatre.

New production photos have been released from the West End production of Six, the new musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which has been taking the world by storm with multiple productions all over the globe (the Broadway bow is set to begin performances February 13, 2020).

The musical imagines all six of Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives as pop stars in concert, competing to prove which of them put up with the most while married to the temperamental monarch and remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.

The London production currently stars Jarneia Richard-Noel (as Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard), and Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), and Collette Guitart (dance captain/understudy).

Flip through the new production shots below:

