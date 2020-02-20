Check Out These Character Portraits From The Prince of Egypt Musical

By Dan Meyer
Feb 20, 2020
The show is now in previews at the Dominion Theatre in London.
Luke Brady as Moses Darren Bell/©DWA LLC

A series of character portraits from The Prince of Egypt musical highlight the performers in costume ahead of the show's opening February 25. The musical is currently in previews at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.

The cast features Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The Prince of Egypt follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Based on the 1998 animated Dreamworks film, the musical features 10 new songs by Stephen Schwartz (who also scored the movie, including the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe") and a book by the film's screenwriter Philip LaZebnik. Scott Schwartz directs with choreography by Sean Cheeseman.

Check out the portraits below.

Liam Tamne as Ramses Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Luke Brady as Moses Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Joe Dixon as Seti Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Christine Allado as Tzipporah Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Adam Pearce as Hotep Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Alexia Khadime as Miriam Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Gary Wilmot as Jethro Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Debbie Kurup as Tuya Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Tanisha Spring as Nefertari Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron Darren Bell/©DWA LLC
Rounding out the cast of performers are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

The Prince of Egypt features set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

