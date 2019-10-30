Check Out These Eerie Production Photos From the London Premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet

Production Photos   Check Out These Eerie Production Photos From the London Premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 30, 2019
The musical from the Tony-nominated Great Comet composer opens the newly restored Boulevard Theatre.
Zubin Varla in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner

The London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet opened the re-imagined London venue The Boulevard Theatre beginning October 24 prior to an official opening October 31.

The production, which continues through January 4, 2020, features Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Niccolò Curradi (Hotel for Criminals, New Wimbledon Studio), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Zubin Varla (Fun Home, Young Vic).

Malloy’s song cycle is brought to life by the team behind the recent immersive production of Sweeney Todd, seen in London and New York: Ghost Quartet is directed by Bill Buckhurst with musical direction by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton CDG.

In the musical, Rose has a problem. She’s been betrayed by her lover, a local tree-dwelling astronomer, with her own sister. Rose seeks vengeance and a passing bear might just offer the answer. But his services come at a price: a pot of honey, one piece of stardust, a secret baptism— and a photo of a ghost.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Ghost Quartet in London

Production Photos: Ghost Quartet in London

Cast of Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Carly Bawden in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR Marc Brenner
Carly Bawden and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Zubin Varla in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Zubin Varla and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Maimuna Memon and Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
