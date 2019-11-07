Check Out These Exclusive First Images From Einstein's Dreams Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 07, 2019
 
Zal Owen stars as the famous physicist in the Prospect Theater Company production at 59E59 Theaters.
Zal Owen, Vishal Vaidya, and Michael McCoy Richard Termine

Zal Owen (The Band's Visit) plays Albert Einstein in the Off-Broadway premiere of Einstein's Dreams, a new musical based on Alan Lightman's novel of the same name, at 59E59 Theaters. A Prospect Theater Company production, the new musical shines a light on a young Einstein at the turn of the 20th century, offering us a glimpse into the mind (and dreams) of one of our greatest thinkers.

Einstein's Dreams features book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, and direction by Cara Reichel. Performances began November 5 ahead of a November 20 opening, for a run scheduled through December 15.

The cast also features Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis), Talia Cosentino (Matilda), Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!, Drowsy Chaperone), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Into the Woods), Michael McCoy (The Phantom of the Opera), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

Zal Owen Richard Termine
Zal Owen Richard Termine
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, Vishal Vaidya, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, Stacia Fernandez, Vishal Vaidya, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Talia Cosentino Richard Termine
Talia Cosentino, Zal Owen, and the Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
Stacia Fernandez, Tess Primack, Zal Owen, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Talia Cosentino, and Tess Primack Richard Termine
Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
Milton Granger is music director, and Dax Valdes is the movement director and associate director. The design team is made up of scenic designer Isabel Le, costume designer Sidney Shannon, lighting designer Herrick Goldman, sound designer Kevin Heard, and projection designer David Bengali. The production stage manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman.

