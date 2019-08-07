Check Out These New Cast Portraits From MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Aug 07, 2019
 
Halley Feiffer's re-imagining of Chekhov’s Three Sisters opened at MCC Theater July 18.
Cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Curtis Brown

New cast portraits have been released from the New York premiere of Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow. First seen in 2017 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, the play has extended its Off-Broadway run—performances will now run through August 17 instead of the initially announced August 3.

The MCC Theater production, directed by Trip Cullman, officially opened July 18. The new comedy, which began June 26, is a contemporary re-imagining of Chekhov’s Three Sisters, following the struggles of Olga, Masha, and Irina.

The cast features Tavi Gevinson (Days of Rage, This Is Our Youth), Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Ako (God Said This), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Rebecca Henderson (The Wayside Motor Inn), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Matthew Jeffers (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones (Big River), Alfredo Narciso (Time and the Conways), Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet), Ryan Spahn (Summer and Smoke), and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney).

16 PHOTOS
Cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Curtis Brown
Ako
Ako Curtis Brown
Chris Perfetti, Halley Feiffer, Rebecca Henderson, and Greg Hildreth
Chris Perfetti, Halley Feiffer, Rebecca Henderson, and Greg Hildreth Curtis Brown
Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti Curtis Brown
Gene Jones
Gene Jones Curtis Brown
Greg Hildreth
Greg Hildreth Curtis Brown
Greg Hildreth and Sas Goldberg
Greg Hildreth and Sas Goldberg Curtis Brown
Halley Feiffer
Halley Feiffer Curtis Brown
Matthew Jeffers
Matthew Jeffers Curtis Brown
Matthew Jeffers and Steven Boyer
Matthew Jeffers and Steven Boyer Curtis Brown
