Check Out These New Cast Portraits From MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Off-Broadway

Halley Feiffer's re-imagining of Chekhov’s Three Sisters opened at MCC Theater July 18.

New cast portraits have been released from the New York premiere of Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow. First seen in 2017 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, the play has extended its Off-Broadway run—performances will now run through August 17 instead of the initially announced August 3.

The MCC Theater production, directed by Trip Cullman, officially opened July 18. The new comedy, which began June 26, is a contemporary re-imagining of Chekhov’s Three Sisters, following the struggles of Olga, Masha, and Irina.

The cast features Tavi Gevinson (Days of Rage, This Is Our Youth), Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Ako (God Said This), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Rebecca Henderson (The Wayside Motor Inn), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Matthew Jeffers (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones (Big River), Alfredo Narciso (Time and the Conways), Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet), Ryan Spahn (Summer and Smoke), and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney).

