Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Upcoming Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Upcoming Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Wolf of Wall Street: The Immersive Experience
 
The production, adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, is set to begin performances September 19.
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Wolf of Wall Street Cam Harle

Character portraits have been released featuring the cast of The Wolf of Wall Street, the new immersive stage adaptation of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort's memoir, which began previews September 5 and officially opens September 19. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby), the production spans four floors and 25 rooms of a building redressed as ‘90s New York.

Oliver Tilney plays Jordan Belfort, with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. Rounding out the cast are Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman, and Gail Sixsmith.

The creative team is comprised of set designer Ciaran Bagnall with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher, and movement by Chi-San Howard.

Flip through the new cast portraits below:

Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street

Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street

10 PHOTOS
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Caroline Colomei Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Charlotte Brown Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Ivy Corbin Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
James Bryant and Oliver Tilney Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Wolf of Wall Street Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Oliver Tilney Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Oliver Tilney Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Olivia Marcus Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Rhiannon Harper Cam Harle
The Wolf of Wall Street_London_Character Portraits_2019_X_HR
Naail Ishaq, Sam Donnelly, Razak Osman, and Fia Houston-Hamilton Cam Harle
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!