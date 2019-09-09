Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Upcoming Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street

The production, adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, is set to begin performances September 19.

Character portraits have been released featuring the cast of The Wolf of Wall Street, the new immersive stage adaptation of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort's memoir, which began previews September 5 and officially opens September 19. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby), the production spans four floors and 25 rooms of a building redressed as ‘90s New York. Oliver Tilney plays Jordan Belfort, with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. Rounding out the cast are Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman, and Gail Sixsmith. The creative team is comprised of set designer Ciaran Bagnall with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher, and movement by Chi-San Howard. Flip through the new cast portraits below:

Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street Check Out These New Character Portraits From London's Immersive The Wolf of Wall Street 10 PHOTOS