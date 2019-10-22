Check Out These Psychedelic Portraits of the Cast of Scotland, PA Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical will open at Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre October 23.

Out, out, damn grease spot! The world premiere of Scotland, PA—a musical about a power-hungry couple slashing their way to the top at a fast-food restaurant—opens at the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre October 23. Ahead of the opening, the cast stopped by Playbill for a whimsical photo shoot with french fries from The Counter, giving a modern twist to the show's psychedelic tone.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), the new musical has a score by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and a book playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents).

Flip through photos of the cast portraits below:



The production features direction by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the center of the story.

Rounding out the cast are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

The musical is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.