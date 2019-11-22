Check Out This First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical officially opens at the New Jersey venue November 24.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella began previews November 20 prior to an official opening November 24 at the New Jersey venue. Watch scenes from the musical in the video above.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and music direction by Michael Borth, the limited engagement will continue through December 29.

The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, upcoming Broadway revival of Company) as Sebastian, Donna English (Paper Mill’s Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill’s Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams, and Minami Yusui.

Flip through photos from the production below:



Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production also features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by William Ivey Long, costume coordination by Tom Beall, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Paul Huntley. The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting is by Telsey + Company's Lauren Harris.

