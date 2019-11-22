Check Out This First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out This First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse’s Cinderella
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Cinderella
 
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical officially opens at the New Jersey venue November 24.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella began previews November 20 prior to an official opening November 24 at the New Jersey venue. Watch scenes from the musical in the video above.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and music direction by Michael Borth, the limited engagement will continue through December 29.

The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, upcoming Broadway revival of Company) as Sebastian, Donna English (Paper Mill’s Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill’s Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams, and Minami Yusui.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Cinderella at Paper Mill Playhouse

Production Photos: Cinderella at Paper Mill Playhouse

14 PHOTOS
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_2.jpg
Angel Lin, Dee Hoty, Ashley Blanchet, and Rose Hemingway in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_14.jpg
Ashley Blanchet in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_13.jpg
Rose Hemingway, Dee Hoty, and Angel Lin in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_10.jpg
Christopher Sieber, Billy Harrigan Tighe, and Ashley Blanchet in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_11.jpg
Richard Gatta, John Barsoian, and Andrew Kober in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_12.jpg
Billy Harrigan Tighe in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_3.jpg
Ashley Blanchet and Billy Harrigan Tighe in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_7.jpg
Billy Harrigan Tighe and the Cast of Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_9.jpg
Richard Gatta, Kate Marilley, Ashley Blanchet, and Leslie Blake in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Cinderella_PaperMill_Photo_6.jpg
Donna English in Cinderella Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Share

Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production also features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by William Ivey Long, costume coordination by Tom Beall, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Paul Huntley. The production stage manager is Andrea Cibelli. Casting is by Telsey + Company's Lauren Harris.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!