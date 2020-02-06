Check Out Video and Photos From New Musical Americano!

The world premiere, based on the life of Tony Valdovinos, just released a concept album and continues its run at Arizona’s Phoenix Theatre Company.

Watch highlights from Americano!, the new musical based on the life of DREAMer Tony Valdovinos that is currently making its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona, in the video above.

A concept recording for the new musical is also now available. On the release, nine of the more than 20 songs from the musical are performed by Americano! composer-lyricist Carrie Rodriguez, the musical's arranger Sergio Mendoza, and his band Orkesta Mendoza. Other featured vocalists include Carlos Arzate (who leads the band Kind Souls) and solo artist Brian Lopez.

The musical was inspired by Valdovinos, who, upon attempting to join the military, found that he was an undocumented immigrant—a secret hidden by his parents. Unable to enlist, he found other ways to help his country instead, inspiring countless others to find new ways to protect and serve.

The production also announced that it will give 100 percent of their publisher share of the download revenues for the track “Come Join the Marines” for 12 months to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. “In a way, the MCSF donation helps bring some resolution to my journey. Not able to serve this country by joining the Marines, the telling of my story will honor those who served by enabling the sons and daughters of Marines to realize the promise of a college education,” said Valdovinos in a statement.

The concept album was produced and arranged by Mendoza and recorded at Embassy Studio in Tucson. All songs were written by Rodriguez/Indian Trails Music. The recording is available on digital streaming outlets (including Spotify and Amazon Music); physical CDs are available here.

Americano! is currently making its world through February 23 at the Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona.

Sean Ewing (West Side Story, Amazing Grace) heads the cast as Valdovinos; joining him are Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Maria Amorocho, Edgar Lopez, Alyssa Gomez, Joseph Cannon, Justin Figueroa, Michael Scott, Sonia Rodriguez Wood, Anson Romney, Chris Eriksen, Joseph Cavasos, Matravius Avent, Jessie Jo Pauley, Shani Barrett, Nicholas Flores, Ricco Machado-Torres, Lucas Coatney, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Tarnim Bybee, Cole Newburg, Elyssa Blonder, and Aidan Lutton.



Americano! is presented by The Phoenix Theatre Company and Quixote Productions with Tony winner Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island) as executive producer.

