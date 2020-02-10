Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood Will Play Off-Broadway’s York Theatre Company

Randy Skinner will direct and choreograph the celebration of the music Berlin composed for the movies.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration of the tunes Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen, will begin performances at The York Theatre Company April 17 prior to an official opening April 23.

Directed and choreographed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Ain’t Broadway Grand), the limited engagement will continue through May 17. Casting will be announced at a later time.

Cheek to Cheek, which has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Desperate Measures), will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Theatregoers can expect to hear Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, and White Christmas.

“When Riki Kane Larimer brought me the idea of doing this show, I was delighted,” said York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan in a statement. “Irving Berlin is one of everybody’s favorite composers—a true icon of the Golden Age. And Randy Skinner is an amazingly talented gentleman of the theatre. To have him creating a show for The York’s stage is another highlight of our 50th anniversary season; it’s a perfect match.”

