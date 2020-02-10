Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood Will Play Off-Broadway’s York Theatre Company

By Andrew Gans
Feb 10, 2020
 
Randy Skinner will direct and choreograph the celebration of the music Berlin composed for the movies.
Irving Berlin
Irving Berlin Vandamm Studio/New York Public Library

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration of the tunes Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen, will begin performances at The York Theatre Company April 17 prior to an official opening April 23.

Directed and choreographed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Ain’t Broadway Grand), the limited engagement will continue through May 17. Casting will be announced at a later time.

Cheek to Cheek, which has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Desperate Measures), will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Theatregoers can expect to hear Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, and White Christmas.

“When Riki Kane Larimer brought me the idea of doing this show, I was delighted,” said York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan in a statement. “Irving Berlin is one of everybody’s favorite composers—a true icon of the Golden Age. And Randy Skinner is an amazingly talented gentleman of the theatre. To have him creating a show for The York’s stage is another highlight of our 50th anniversary season; it’s a perfect match.”

Look Back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in Rehearsals for Annie Get Your Gun

The Broadway revival opened September 21, 1966 at the Broadway Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Dorothy Fields, Robert Russell Bennett, and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Dorothy Fields, Richard Rodgers, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Ethel Merman and David Manning_HR.jpg
Ethel Merman and David Manning Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin_HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Bruce Yarnell and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Bruce Yarnell and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin, and Ethel Merman _HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers, Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields_HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Robert Russell Bennett and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Robert Russell Bennett and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie Get Your Gun Playbill - Nov 1966
Annie Get Your Gun
