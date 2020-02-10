Chekhov/Tolstoy: Love Stories Opens Off-Broadway

Vinie Burrows, Katie Firth, and more star in the evening of short plays, each an adaptation of a story by the writers.

The Obie-winning Mint Theater Company's world premiere of Chekhov/Tolstoy: Love Stories, an evening of short plays by Miles Malleson based on short stories by Anton Chekhov and Leo Tolstoy, opens February 10.

The production, at Theatre Row, is co-directed by Mint's artistic director Jonathan Bank and longtime collaborator Jane Shaw.

The cast of Chekhov/Tolstoy: Love Stories is made up of Vinie Burrows (Mies Julie), Katie Firth (A Day by the Sea), Anna Lentz (The Diary of Anne Frank), Brittany Anikka Liu (The Convent), J. Paul Nicholas (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Malik Reed (The Bacchae), and Alexander Sokovikov (Uncle Vanya).

Chekhov’s An Artist’s Story follows Nicov, a painter who encounters two very different women while on a visit to the country. The flirtatious Genya flatters the artist with questions about miracles and the eternal, while her pragmatic sister Lidia ridicules the artist, questioning the necessity of landscapes in a world where people are poor and hungry. Together, they bring him to a new understanding of himself.

A mystical tale of love and redemption, Tolstoy’s What Men Live By is the story of a Russian peasant couple whose lives intersect with a mysterious stranger with odd ways and a brilliant smile.

Chekhov/Tolstoy: Love Stories features scenic design by Roger Hanna, costume design by Oana Botez, lighting design by Matthew Richards, sound design by Jane Shaw, and prop design by Natalie Carney. Casting by Stephanie Klapper, CSA.