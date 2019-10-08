Cherry Jones Joins Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in Tammy Faye Bakker Biopic

The upcoming Fox Searchlight movie is based on the documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Cherry Jones has signed on for the upcoming Tammy Faye Bakker biopic starring two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain and Tony winner Andrew Garfield, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Jones’ role was not revealed. A two-time Tony winner for The Heiress and Doubt, Jones recently picked up a second Emmy Award for her role on The Handmaid’s Tale. She previously won for 24.

Chastain is producing the untitled film in which she’ll co-star with Garfield as the late husband-and-wife TV evangelists.

Michael Showalter will direct the feature that has a script by Abe Silva.

Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker (later Messner), who rose to prominence as the husband-and-wife televangelist hosts of TV's Praise the Lord Club from 1974 through 1987, were embroiled in a scandal that made national headlines when Bakker was accused of sexual assault and financial fraud involving hush money paid to his alleged victim. Messner famously stood by Bakker's side throughout the majority of the scandal, divorcing him years after Bakker was sentenced to 45 years in prison on 24 counts of fraud. She would go on to marry Roe Messner, who was himself convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 1996.