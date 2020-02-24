Chester Theatre Company Season to Feature Tiny Beautiful Things, The Niceties, and More

The 2020 lineup also includes the company's first-ever world-premiere commission, a new play by Darcy Parker Bruce.

Chester Theatre Company in Chester, Massachusetts, has unveiled its 2020 programming. The 31st season will feature four productions, including the first-ever world premiere commission: a new play by Darcy Parker Bruce.

“I love the journey our audiences will take this summer,” says Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer. “It’s a thrill ride of the very best kind: provocative, chilling, funny, and moving.”

Launching the season in June will be the New England premiere of Joanna Murray-Smith's Switzerland, directed by James Barry. The new drama from the Australian playwright pits crime novelist Patricia Highsmith in a game of cat and mouse against a young man who has come to visit her in the Swiss Alps. Performances will be June 18–28.

In July, CTC will present the world premiere of Bruce's commissioned piece, The Life of the World to Come, directed by Keira Naughton. The play follows June, who lives with her chosen family next door to her childhood home, a house which defines her past.

The commission was made possible through a gift from Frances Henry and Walter Korzec. “Darcy Bruce has written a remarkable play, inspired by Fran Henry's work to stop abuse,” says Kramer. “Through Fran and Walter’s gift, we have the opportunity to share this story of love and hope from one of America’s most promising young playwrights.” Performances will run July 2–12.

From July 23–August 2, CTC will present Eleanor Burgess' The Niceties. The two-hander follows a discussion between an ambitious young black student at an elite East Coast university and her esteemed white professor who meet to discuss a paper about the American Revolution.

Rounding out the season is Nia Vardalos' hit play, Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed's "Dear Sugar" column. CTC Associate Artistic Director Tara Franklin will star as Sugar in a production helmed by Kramer. Performances will run August 6–16.

In addition to the four mainstage productions, CTC will also produce two cabaret evenings featuring current and past artists, hosted by James Barry and Tara Franklin. All performances will take place at Chester's Historic Town Hall.

Visit chestertheatre.org for more information.