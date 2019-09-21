Cheyenne Jackson, Rachel Bay Jones, Wayne Brady, More Are Part of September 21 Concert for America

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the benefit at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Concert for America fundraising concert series continues September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Hosted by Rudetsky and Wesley, the evening features Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal), Liz Callaway (singing the Oscar-nominated "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia), Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), Emmy winner Jane Lynch (Glee), Grant Gustin (singing Pasek & Paul’s “Running Home To You” from The Flash), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (Three Tall Women, The Conners), Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Caroline Rhea (Sydney To The Max), Gina Torres (Pearson), Elyfer Torres (Betty en NY), Eden Espinosa (Falsettos, Wicked), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Allison Smith (Annie), Yuri Sardarov (Chicago Fire), Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach (Dancing With the Stars), Kate Flannery (The Office), and recent Supergirl newlyweds Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist, singing together for the first time as a married couple.

Proceeds benefit the National Immigration Law Center, whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families.

“A concert of amazing performers belting up a storm or being hilarious, combined with information on how every person watching, can help this national crisis is my idea of a perfect evening,” says Rudetsky.

Wesley adds, “Seth and I feel that the best way to achieve social justice is through art. We are also honored to announce that Dr. Colleen Kraft, the immediate past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, will be joining us at Royce Hall to discuss the continuing crisis at our southern border and her informed medical opinion that ‘even short periods of detention can cause psychological trauma and long-term mental health risks for children’ and ‘the effects can be long-lasting’.”

Concert for America is created and organized in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as with the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It is co-presented by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, and their Berlanti Family Foundation.

For tickets and more information, visit ConcertForAmerica.com.

