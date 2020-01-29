Chicago Star Christie Brinkley’s 7 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

toggle menu
toggle search form
Favorite Things   Chicago Star Christie Brinkley’s 7 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences
By Andrew Gans
Jan 29, 2020
 
The famed supermodel, who will be the guest ringmaster for three performances at Big Apple Circus, recalls performances by Broadway stars (and a few family members).
FavoriteThings2020_Christie Brinkley_HR.jpg

Famed supermodel Christie Brinkley, who has played several stints as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago, will serve as Big Apple Circus’ guest ringmaster January 30–February 1. The author and businesswoman, who made her acting debut in 1983 opposite Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Vacation and also appeared on NBC’s Mad About You, will be joined by daughter, singer Alexa Joel, at the February 1 performance in the big tent.

We recently asked Brinkley to pen a list of her most memorable theatregoing experiences. Her choices follow.

Funny Girl

Barbra Streisand in<i> Funny Girl</i>
Barbra Streisand in the Broadway production of Funny Girl Friedman-Abeles/NYPL

I loved it because It was the first show I ever went to—I loved everything about it and being in the theatre. Barbra Streisand was the star, so pinch me! I remember looking up at the stage and being in awe, wishing one day I could do something like that..knowing full well I would never ever be able to sing like that! But I loved the whole atmosphere of being in the theatre.

Hair

Hair_Production_Photo_1967_Hair 6_HR.jpg

Everyone was talking about Hair, because no one had ever seen anything like it. Rock music, hippies, and a famous nude scene on stage... I couldn’t wait to see it! Plus, I am an Aquarius, and I took it very personally.

The Lion King

A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King. Joan Marcus

Taking my kids to see The Lion King, a musical that appealed equally to grown-ups and children because it was so wildly creative with a touching, moving storyline.

The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

I love this show because it represents tradition. There is a camel on stage, there is the Christmas spirit. It is nice to visit Santa at Macy’s, skate at Rockefeller Center, and then go see the show… It is a perfect day filled with Christmas spirit that never disappoints with my kids.

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of Hamilton Joan Marcus

From start to finish there is not one dull moment in this play. It is probably the most perfect play—and for me to say that is a lot because Chicago the Musical is extremely high on my list! So here it is on this list…

Chicago

Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth Reinking Original Hot Honey Rag_HR.jpg
Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth Dan Chavkin

I was very lucky to have seen Chicago the Musical when it was first was revived with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, and I was razzle-dazzled to the bone! I thought they were sexy and strong and amazing dancers and characters, and I loved every second of it. The music, the story, completely an unforgettable night in the theatre. When I got the call asking me to play Roxie Hart in Chicago, I assumed it was a mistake. It wasn’t, and I actually got to do it, and it was one of the most exciting and fulfilling things I have done in my career.

Seeing Billy Joel and My Daughter Alexa Together at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Billy Joel and Alexa Joel
Billy Joel and Alexa Joel Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

It was a benefit for Obama, and I was sitting in the wings and Alexa was doing a song with her dad, and Obama suddenly came and sat down next to me in the wing and said to me, “I can’t believe I am sitting here watching Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel and his daughter,” but really I was the one that couldn’t believe my luck!

Christie Brinkley Joins Broadway's Chicago

Christie Brinkley Joins Broadway's Chicago

Supermodel Christie Brinkley made her Broadway debut April 8 as merry murderess Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

42 PHOTOS
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel
Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christie Brinkley and Amra-Faye Wright
Christie Brinkley and Amra-Faye Wright Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Raymond Bokhour and Roz Ryan
Raymond Bokhour and Roz Ryan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brent Barrett, Christie Brinkley, Amra-Faye Wright and Raymond Bokhour
Brent Barrett, Christie Brinkley, Amra-Faye Wright and Raymond Bokhour Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brent Barrett
Brent Barrett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Harkness
James Harkness Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Roz Ryan
Roz Ryan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley and Jack Paris Brinkley Cook
Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley and Jack Paris Brinkley Cook Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!