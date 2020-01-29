Chicago Star Christie Brinkley’s 7 Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

The famed supermodel, who will be the guest ringmaster for three performances at Big Apple Circus, recalls performances by Broadway stars (and a few family members).

Famed supermodel Christie Brinkley, who has played several stints as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago, will serve as Big Apple Circus’ guest ringmaster January 30–February 1. The author and businesswoman, who made her acting debut in 1983 opposite Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Vacation and also appeared on NBC’s Mad About You, will be joined by daughter, singer Alexa Joel, at the February 1 performance in the big tent.

We recently asked Brinkley to pen a list of her most memorable theatregoing experiences. Her choices follow.

Funny Girl



I loved it because It was the first show I ever went to—I loved everything about it and being in the theatre. Barbra Streisand was the star, so pinch me! I remember looking up at the stage and being in awe, wishing one day I could do something like that..knowing full well I would never ever be able to sing like that! But I loved the whole atmosphere of being in the theatre.

Hair



Everyone was talking about Hair, because no one had ever seen anything like it. Rock music, hippies, and a famous nude scene on stage... I couldn’t wait to see it! Plus, I am an Aquarius, and I took it very personally.

The Lion King



Taking my kids to see The Lion King, a musical that appealed equally to grown-ups and children because it was so wildly creative with a touching, moving storyline.

The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall



I love this show because it represents tradition. There is a camel on stage, there is the Christmas spirit. It is nice to visit Santa at Macy’s, skate at Rockefeller Center, and then go see the show… It is a perfect day filled with Christmas spirit that never disappoints with my kids.

Hamilton



From start to finish there is not one dull moment in this play. It is probably the most perfect play—and for me to say that is a lot because Chicago the Musical is extremely high on my list! So here it is on this list…

Chicago



I was very lucky to have seen Chicago the Musical when it was first was revived with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, and I was razzle-dazzled to the bone! I thought they were sexy and strong and amazing dancers and characters, and I loved every second of it. The music, the story, completely an unforgettable night in the theatre. When I got the call asking me to play Roxie Hart in Chicago, I assumed it was a mistake. It wasn’t, and I actually got to do it, and it was one of the most exciting and fulfilling things I have done in my career.

Seeing Billy Joel and My Daughter Alexa Together at the Hammerstein Ballroom



It was a benefit for Obama, and I was sitting in the wings and Alexa was doing a song with her dad, and Obama suddenly came and sat down next to me in the wing and said to me, “I can’t believe I am sitting here watching Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel and his daughter,” but really I was the one that couldn’t believe my luck!