Chicago’s Juan Pablo Di Pace Will Play The Green Room 42

Cabaret & Concert News   Chicago’s Juan Pablo Di Pace Will Play The Green Room 42
By Andrew Gans
Dec 03, 2019
 
In his solo show, the Fuller House actor traces traveling to Europe and the U.S. from his native Argentina to pursue his dream of becoming an artist.
Juan Pablo Di Pace Marc J. Franklin

Stage and screen star Juan Pablo Di Pace, who made his London stage debut in the long-running revival of Chicago, will bring his solo show to The Green Room 42 next year.

An Evening with Juan Pablo Di Pace, in which the Argentine-born performer traces traveling to Europe and the U.S. as a teenager to pursue his dream of becoming an artist, will be presented January 9 and 11 at 7 PM.

“When I was living in Spain in 2012, I wrote a show called Act One, a story of what led me to become an entertainer in the ‘first half’ of my life,” Di Pace said in a statement. “After taking the show to New York in 2017, I felt it was time to re-tell the story in 2020 as I definitely have entered the ‘second act’ of my career. I have learned new lessons I want to share, especially the funny, ridiculous, and touching ones.”

Known for his portrayal of Fernando on Netflix’s Fuller House, Di Pace performed on screen in Mamma Mia!, danced in Chicago in London’s West End, starred in Saturday Night Fever on stage in Spain, played Jesus in a TV mini-series, and danced the tango on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Mandy Gonzalez, Brandon Uranowitz, and More Get Ready for Their 54 Below Concerts

Tom Kitt, Nellie McKay, and Juan Pablo Di Pace also previewed their upcoming shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

