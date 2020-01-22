Chinaza Uche and More Join Phillipa Soo, John Ellison Conlee, and Others in Tumacho Off-Broadway

Layla Khoshnoudi and Andrew Garman also join the cast of the Leigh Silverman-helmed production from Clubbed Thumb.

Andrew Garman (The Christians), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats, Dance Nation), and Chinaza Uche (Dickenson, Sojourners) have joined Clubbed Thumb’s upcoming production of Tumacho. First seen in the company's 2016 Summerworks season, the Ethan Lipton play with music will return for a limited Off-Broadway run at the Connelly Theater, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman.

Garman, Khoshnoudi, and Uche join the previously announced Tony nominees John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie) and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), Bill Buell (Ink), Obie winner Randy Danson (Well), and Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play).

Matthew Dean Marsh (We’re Only Alive for a Short Time) will serve as music director and will also perform in the production.

In Tumacho, citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation—or an even bigger tyrant—when a fiend from the past comes to town?

Performances will begin February 17 prior to an official opening February 22.

Tumacho will feature set design by David Zinn (The Humans), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me), and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler. Shelley Miles will be the production stage manager.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me.