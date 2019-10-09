Chita Rivera Returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below This Week

The Broadway legend’s six-performance engagement runs through October 16.

Broadway living legend Chita Rivera returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below this week for a seven-performance engagement of her hit one-woman show, which plays nightly at 7 PM through October 16.

The three-time Tony Award recipient revisits her trailblazing career, including originating roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and The Visit.

Rivera will be joined onstage by her daughter, Lisa Mordente. The two will be backed by music director Michael Coiter with Gary Adler on piano, and Jim Donica on bass.

Rivera won Tony Awards for her performances in The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She originated the role of Anita in the 1957 premiere of West Side Story, and has also starred in the Broadway productions of Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, Jerry's Girls, Merlin, Bajour, Can-Can, Nine, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, as well as her autobiographical show, The Dancer's Life in 2005. Rivera most recently played Claire Zachanassian in Kander and Ebb’s The Visit, which premiered on Broadway in 2015. She made her screen debut in the 1969 film version of Sweet Charity, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. She was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009, and received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2018.

Tickets are available at 54Below.com.

