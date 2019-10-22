Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe Join Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen October 22

The Tony-winning musical will also welcome a new Evan Hansen alternate in November.

The Tony-winning Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen welcomes new company members direct from the show's first national tour October 22.

Tony nominee Christiane Noll steps into the role of Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith is the new Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe plays Alana Beck. Goldsmith and Koyabe are both making their Broadway debuts. The three actors succeed, respectively, Ann Sanders, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Samantha Williams.

Jessica Phillips, as previously announced, will join the Broadway company November 26, succeeding Lisa Brescia. Jane Pfitsch also joins the Broadway company from the tour as a Heidi/Cynthia understudy beginning November 5.

It was also announced that Zachary Noah Piser will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen November 26 as the Evan alternate, playing his first performance as Evan at the November 27 matinee. Piser played the role in the Toronto production of the hit musical and takes over from original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown, who plays his final performance November 23.

The current Broadway company at the Music Box Theatre is led by Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role with Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Brescia as Heidi, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, with Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.

WATCH: Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Counts Down His Top 5 Smash Moments

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

READ: The Real-Life Story That Inspired Dear Evan Hansen, What Will Change in the London Run, More From New York Comic Con