Christy Altomare Will Join Betsy Wolfe for Feinstein’s/54 Below Show

By Andrew Gans
Oct 01, 2019
 
Waitress and Falsettos alum Wolfe takes the stage October 4 and 5.

Betsy Wolfe, who was most recently on Broadway in the hit musical Waitress, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below October 4–5 at 7 PM. Newly announced on the roster is Anastasia's Christy Altomare, who will be a special guest at the October 4 performance.

Wolfe, whose theatre credits also include The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Falsettos, will offer an encore engagement of her concert evening All Bets Are Off. Expect songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks, Jason Robert Brown, and more.

Wolfe will take audiences on her journey from cow-pasture California to bright-lights-big-city New York to conquer Broadway.

Click here for ticket information.

