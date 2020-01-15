Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz Will Be Frozen’s New Elsa and Anna on Broadway

Ryan McCartan will also join the cast of the hit Disney musical at the St. James Theatre.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen will welcome a new Elsa and Anna to the hit musical at the St. James Theatre next month.

Beginning February 18, Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz will be Arendelle’s royal sisters, succeeding Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as Elsa and Anna, respectively. The Broadway production's original stars will depart the Disney musical February 16.

Renée has previously been seen on Broadway as the Witch in Big Fish and a the Leading Player in the revival of Pippin, as well as the Off-Broadway productions of The Wrong Man and Tick, Tick,…Boom! Kurtz, who will be making her Broadway debut, is a graduate of the University of Michigan. She was recently seen at The Muny, playing Ariel in a production of Footloose directed by Christian Borle.

In other casting news, Ryan McCartan, who made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked, will step into the role of Hans, succeeding Joe Carroll, February 18.

McCartan was seen Off-Broadway in Scotland, PA and as JD in the original cast of Heathers: The Musical. His TV and film credits include starring as Brad in Fox’s remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Diggie on Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie.

Frozen also currently features Chad Burris as Olaf and Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

