Cicely Tyson to Join New OWN Series Cherish the Day

By Emily Selleck
Aug 13, 2019
 
The Tony winner will play a stage and screen star in the series, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.
Tony and Emmy winner Cicely Tyson is set to star as, aptly, a legend of the screen and stage in an upcoming anthology series. Cherish the Day, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, will premiere on the talk show host’s network OWN in 2020, according to Deadline.

Tyson, who was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame last year, will play Miss Luma Lee Langston in the series, which will also star Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller.

Each season of the show will chronicle the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day.

Tyson won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her turn in The Trip to Bountiful. Her additional Broadway credits include Jolly's Progress, A Hand Is on the Gate, Trumpets of the Lord, and, most recently, The Gin Game, starring opposite James Earl Jones.

In 2016, President Barack Obama presented her with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for her contribution to the arts and American culture.

