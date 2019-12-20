Cinderella Stars Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Will Reunite for The Big Time Concert

Jackie Hoffman, Debbie Gravitte, and more will be part of the concert reading of the Douglas Carter Beane and Douglas J. Cohen musical.

The new Princeton Pops series, a collaboration between the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and McCarter Theatre Centre, will continue January 31, 2020, with a concert reading of the new musical comedy The Big Time at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre.

Tootsie Tony winner Santino Fontana and Tony nominee Laura Osnes, who co-starred in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, will be part of a cast that also features Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Chicago), Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof, Feud), Michael McCormick (Wicked, Hello, Dolly!), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen), and Raymond Bokhour (Chicago).

The Big Time, featuring a book by Douglas Carter Beane (Sister Act, Xanadu), music and lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen, and music direction by Fred Lassen, is set during the height of the Cold War when Russian spies take over an ocean liner holding all of NATO. Leave it to lounge singers on board to save the day by teaching the communists to put down their Kalashnikovs and pick up singing, dancing, and comedy.

Describing the show’s genesis, creator Beane says, “I am a big fan of NATO. I also happen to be a big fan of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme. I believe the three will save the world. Or maybe, just maybe, a long time ago—so long ago just about everyone forgot it—they actually did. From there, I just started writing.”

For tickets, visit PrincetonSymphony.org.



