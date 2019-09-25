Cirque du Soleil Extends Los Angeles Run of Volta

Inspired by the world of street sports, the latest touring creation from the Montreal-based circus troupe arrives at Dodger Stadium January 18, 2020.

Cirque du Soleil has added an additional two weeks of performances to the upcoming Los Angeles engagement of Volta, the high-impact touring production inspired by the culture of BMX, street sports, and acrobatics.

Set to begin Los Angeles performances January 18, 2020, at Dodger Stadium, Volta will now run through March 8 before continuing on to its final scheduled engagement in Costa Mesa, March 18–April 19.

Launched in 2017, Volta is written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. Volta has a score composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.

Visit CirqueduSoleil.com/Volta.