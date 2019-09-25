Cirque du Soleil Extends Los Angeles Run of Volta

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Cirque du Soleil Extends Los Angeles Run of Volta
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 25, 2019
 
Inspired by the world of street sports, the latest touring creation from the Montreal-based circus troupe arrives at Dodger Stadium January 18, 2020.
Cirque du Soleil&#39;s <i>Volta.</i>
Cirque du Soleil's Volta. Matt Beard

Cirque du Soleil has added an additional two weeks of performances to the upcoming Los Angeles engagement of Volta, the high-impact touring production inspired by the culture of BMX, street sports, and acrobatics.

Set to begin Los Angeles performances January 18, 2020, at Dodger Stadium, Volta will now run through March 8 before continuing on to its final scheduled engagement in Costa Mesa, March 18–April 19.

Launched in 2017, Volta is written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. Volta has a score composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.

Visit CirqueduSoleil.com/Volta.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!