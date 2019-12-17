Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Bring Lungs to the Brooklyn Academy of Music

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Bring Lungs to the Brooklyn Academy of Music
By Olivia Clement
Dec 17, 2019
 
The Crown stars will reprise their performances in the Old Vic production of Duncan Macmillan's play.
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reprise their performances in Duncan Macmillan's Lungs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2020. The production, directed by Matthew Warchus, is set to premiere Off-Broadway following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at London's Old Vic earlier this year.

The Old Vic production will be presented in the BAM Harvey Theater March 25–April 19.

In Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today’s world.

“I’m thrilled to bring this stunning and acclaimed work to BAM,” says BAM's artistic director David Binder. “The entire production, from the stellar cast to the play’s timely and profound themes brilliantly represent BAM’s adventurous, of-the-moment spirit.”

Macmillan's other plays include People, Places and Things, seen Off-Broadway and in the West End, Every Brilliant Thing, and 1984, which was seen on Broadway, among other works.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

6 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matthew Warchus in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Duncan Macmillan in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!