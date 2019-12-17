Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Bring Lungs to the Brooklyn Academy of Music

The Crown stars will reprise their performances in the Old Vic production of Duncan Macmillan's play.

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reprise their performances in Duncan Macmillan's Lungs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2020. The production, directed by Matthew Warchus, is set to premiere Off-Broadway following a sold-out and critically acclaimed run at London's Old Vic earlier this year.

The Old Vic production will be presented in the BAM Harvey Theater March 25–April 19.

In Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today’s world.

“I’m thrilled to bring this stunning and acclaimed work to BAM,” says BAM's artistic director David Binder. “The entire production, from the stellar cast to the play’s timely and profound themes brilliantly represent BAM’s adventurous, of-the-moment spirit.”

Macmillan's other plays include People, Places and Things, seen Off-Broadway and in the West End, Every Brilliant Thing, and 1984, which was seen on Broadway, among other works.

