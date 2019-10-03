Classic Stage Company Gala Will Honor Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin

Benefits and Galas   Classic Stage Company Gala Will Honor Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin
By Andrew Gans
Oct 03, 2019
 
Performers will include Victoria Clark, Judy Kuhn, and Eddie Cooper.
Anika Noni Rose Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Classic Stage Company 2019 gala, to be held October 21 at Capitale, will honor Caroline, or Change Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, acclaimed for her performance in CSC’s production of Carmen Jones, and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

The evening will celebrate Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s contributions to the theatrical canon as well as CSC’s panoramic view of what constitutes a classic.

Members of CSC’s community of artists will perform songs by the duo in an evening directed by Tony winner John Doyle: Tony winner Victoria Clark, director of CSC’s 2019 production of Strindberg’s The Dance of Death; frequent CSC actor Eddie Cooper; Clifton Duncan and Lindsay Roberts, who performed alongside Rose in Carmen Jones; Claybourne Elder, who was seen in CSC’s 2014 staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro; Alexander Gemignani, who appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel; Judy Kuhn, cast member of Doyle’s upcoming CSC production of Sondheim and Weidman’s Assassins; and Rema Webb, who performed in CSC’s 2019 production of Marc Blitzstein’s The Cradle Will Rock.

The gala is chaired by Barbara Marks with Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Santino Fontana serving as honorary chairs.

CSC’s 2019– 2020 season kicks off with a new production of Macbeth, directed by Doyle and featuring real-life spouses Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, October 10–December 15.

Scroll Through Photos of Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose in Carmen Jones Off-Broadway

The Classic Stage Company revival began performances June 8.

11 PHOTOS
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_097. David Aron Damane, Anika Noni Rose, Clifton Duncan. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
David Aron Damane, Anika Noni Rose, and Clifton Duncan Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_0070. Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_0010. Clifton Duncan, Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Clifton Duncan and Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_0083. Lindsay Roberts. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Lindsay Roberts Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_001. Andrea Jones-Sojola, David Aron Damane, Lawrence E. Street, Justin Keyes, Soara-Joye Ross, Tramell Tillman, Erica Dorfler. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Andrea Jones-Sojola, David Aron Damane, Lawrence E. Street, Justin Keyes, Soara-Joye Ross, Tramell Tillman, and Erica Dorfler Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_102. Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_111. Anika Noni Rose, Tramell Tillman. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Anika Noni Rose and Tramell Tillman Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_107. Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_114. Clifton Duncan, Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Clifton Duncan and Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
Carmen_Jones_Classic_Stage_Company_Production_Photo_2018_124. David Aron Damane, Anika Noni Rose. Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
David Aron Damanea and Anika Noni Rose Joan Marcus
