Classic Arts Rush and Inexpensive Ticket Policies

Many New York performing arts venues and organizations—including the Met Opera and Carnegie Hall—offer rush and inexpensive ticket policies.

Rush tickets are sold on the day of the performance as soon as the box office opens, unless otherwise specified. Seat location varies with different shows. For more popular shows, anticipate a wait. Here are the rush and inexpensive ticket policies of various classical arts venues.

All Student Rush ticket purchases require a valid and current student ID.

Classic Arts Venues and Organizations

92nd Street Y

Address: 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Senior Rush

Price: Varies by performance

How: Senior (62+) rush tickets may be available one hour before curtain at a significantly discounted price

Where: 92nd Street Y box office

Time: 1 hour prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. See website for details and performance calendar.

Military Discount

Price: Varies by performance

How: Special rates are available for active duty, personnel, reservists and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Where: 212-415-5500

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

Special Policies: Inquire for available rates at 212-415-5500, and see website for current performance calendar.

American Ballet Theater

Address: Metropolitan Opera House - 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY, 10023

Digital Rush

Price: $35

How: Available online during the spring season at the Met on a first-come, first-served basis after registering in advance.

Where: metopera.org

Time: Monday through Friday at noon, for matinees four (4) hours before curtain, and for Saturday evenings at 2pm.

Payment Method: Credit card

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: May not be available for all performances. Customers are only allowed to purchase up to two tickets to one performance every seven days.

Bargemusic

Address: 1 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Student Tickets

Price: $20

How: Discounted student tickets available for purchase online or in person.

Where: Bargemusic box office or website

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 1 ticket

Senior Tickets

Price: $30

How: Discounted senior tickets available for purchase online or in person.

Where: Bargemusic box office or website

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: 1 ticket

Admission Free Concerts

Price: Free

How: Select Saturday afternoon performances offered free of charge, including a Q&A session with the musicians

Payment Method: N/A

Special Policies: See website for current schedule. The program will be announced at the performance. Doors open 15 minutes prior to the performance. There is no reserved seating.

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

Address: Peter Jay Sharp Building (Howard Gilman Opera House) - 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn 11217; Harvey Theater - 651 Fulton St., Brooklyn 11217; BAM Fisher – 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn 11217

Student Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for full and part-time students 29-years-old and under for any live performance.

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Current student ID or valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Senior Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for patrons 65-years-old and over for any live performance

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Valid government-issued ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Veteran Rush

Price: $10

How: Available for US service members for any live performance

Where: BAM box offices. Check BAM's twitter account (@BAM_Brooklyn) on the morning of the desired performance for updates on rush availability.

Time: 90 minutes before the desired performance.

ID: Valid veteran/military ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. For shows with limited tickets, a standby line will be formed at the discretion of theater management.

Carnegie Hall

Address: 881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Public Rush

Price: $10

How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: Box Office

Time: Available when the box office opens on the day of the concert.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: There is always a limited amount available for each concert, even if the show is sold out. The Box Office is open beginning at 11 AM Monday- Saturday and 12 PM Sunday.

Student Insider/ Hope and Robert F. Smith Chairman Student Seats

Price: $10

How: After verifying student status, students are eligible to purchase $10 tickets online or over the phone or at the box office for the Hope and Robert F. Smith Chairman Student Seats

Where: Online, over the phone (212-247-7800) or at the box office

Time: Select performances available in advance, Hope and Robert F. Smith Student Seats available day of the performance

ID: Student ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: Student Insiders my purchase $10 by signing in and using the code STU29600, and can mention the code on the phone or in person at the box office. Student tickets are not available for gala performances or Weill Music Hall events.

Group Discount

Price: 25% off the full price ticket

How: Group of 15 or over. When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Online or at the Box Office

Time: Always available

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Only complimentary ticket is given for every 25 tickets purchased

Military Discount

Price: 30% off

How: Veterans and active-duty members of the US Military as well as first responders save 30% on all Carnegie Hall presentations.

Where: Box Office

Time: When the Box Office is open.

ID: DD Form 214 or a valid military, veteran or NYPD ID

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: Offer not valid for gala performances or Weill Music institute event.

Bank of America Cardholder Discount

Price: 10% off

How: Bank of America card holders get a 10% discount to all Carnegie Hall presents concerts during the 2018/19 season when using a Bank of America card to purchase tickets.

Where: Online or at the Box Office

Payment Method: Credit card

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: Must have a Bank of America card. Use code BAC29310 when purchasing online. Offer not valid for fundraising galas, tickets regularly priced at or below $20, group sales tickets, subscription exchange tickets or previously purchased tickets. Subject to availability.

Partial View Seating

Price: 50% off

How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Online or at the Box Office.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Excludes Family Concerts and Galas. seats may also have restricted legroom.

Notables Membership

Price: $20 minimum per year membership, then $20 tickets to select performances

How: Membership for patrons 40 Years old or younger. See website for details.

Where: Online or at the Box Office or through CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800

Time: Available for each month's concerts beginning on the first day of that month at 11am Monday- Saturday and Noon Sunday.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Must be 40 years old or younger on the date of your donation and must provide a valid photo ID with proof of age within 10 business days. Excludes galas and Weill Music Institute events. Seat locations will vary by concert and program is based on open-seat inventory and some concerts may sell out at full price before concert month begins.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Address: Alice Tully Hall- 1941 Broadway, New York, NY, 10023

50% Advance Student Discount Tickets

Price: 50% off original price

How: Students may purchase tickets to any CMS concert at a 50% discount

Where: Alice Tully Hall Box Office

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Meet the Music! family concerts are not vaild for student discounts.

Free Student Rush

Price: Free

How: CMS offers a limited number of free day-of tickets to students in grades K-12 for Alice Tully Hall concerts. Available beginning one hour prior to the performance.

Where: Alice Tully Hall Box Office

Time: One hour prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash or credit card for adult tickets (see special policies)

ID: Proof of student enrollment may be requested for high school students

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Up to two adult tickets may be purchased to accompany the free student ticket at a 50% discount. Subject to availability and blackout dates apply. See website for blackout dates.

College Student Rush

Price: $10

How: Available one hour prior to the performance.

Where: Alice Tully Hall Box Office

Time: One hour prior to performance

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Meet The Music family concerts not eligible for student discounts.

Chamber Music 360

Price: $60 per subscription

How: Subscription package for patrons between the ages of 21 and 30. Entitles patron to three CMS concert tickets. Subscription permits either single tickets to up to three concerts or up to three tickets to one concert.

Where: chambermusicsociety.org

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: Purchase of multiple subscriptions is permitted. Subscriptions are for current season only. Proof of age required when purchasing subscription. See website for details.

Jazz at Lincoln Center

Address: Broadway and 60th Street, Ground Floor. New York, NY 10023

Student Tickets

Price: Varies by performance

How: Discounted student tickets available through select performance through online registration

Where: jazz.org/students

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: After submitting a registration form online, students must submit a copy of their valid student ID to customerservice@jazz.org, including expected month and year of graduation. Reservations for Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola will require creating a separate account. Student rates vary by performance and will be listed on the specific event page. Student ID required to be shown upon arrival at the reservation desk.

The Joyce Theater

Address: 175 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Pay What You Decide

Price: $1 reservation fee before deciding what to pay following the performance.

How: Available for select performances during the season. Audience members can reserve their seats and see the show and decide what to pay following the performance.

Where: joyce.org/pay-what-you-decide

Payment Method: Cash, check or credit card

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: Guests will have three possible methods of payment following the performance, see website for details. All seating is general admission. For any sold out Pay What You Decide performance, there will be a cancellation line beginning one hour prior to showtime.

Kaufman Music Center

Address: 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023

Senior Discounts

Price: Varies by performance

How: Kaufman center offers seniors 62+ ticket discounts for many concerts

Where: Kaufman Center box office, kaufmanmusiccenter.org, or at 212-501-3330

Payment Method: Cash, check or credit card

Tickets per Person: 1 ticket

ID: Valid ID

Special Policies: May not be available for all performance and prices vary.

Student Discounts

Price: Varies by performance

How: Students receive discounts to select concerts

Where: Kaufman Center box office, kaufmanmusiccenter.org, or at 212-501-3330

Payment Method: Cash, check or credit card

Tickets per Person: 1 ticket

ID: Valid student ID

Special Policies: See website for available performances and prices

Tuesday Matinees

Price: $100 for a 7-concert subscription, $16 per concert for a 4-6 concert mini subscription

How: A discounted subscription series

Where: Kaufman Center box office, kaufmanmusiccenter.org, or at 212-501-3330

Payment Method: Cash, check or credit card

Special Policies: See website for performances.

Lincoln Center

Address: 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Student Tickets

Price: $20

How: Available 2 weeks prior to select performances.

Where: Alice Tully Hall, Broadway at 65th Street; David Geffen Hall, Broadway at 65th Street.

Time: Monday–Saturday 10:00 am–6:00 pm, Sunday noon–6:00 pm.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

For More Info: Visit studentdiscounts.lincolncenter.org

TKTS @ Zucker Box Office

Price: 25%–50% off

How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Zucker Box Office @ David Rubenstein Atrium

Time: Monday–Saturday noon to 7:00 pm and Sunday noon to 5:00 pm

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: 4 tickets

Special Policies: Available the week of the performance. Discounts vary by performance.

Free Performances

Price: Free

How: Seating is first-come, first-served.

Where: David Rubenstein Atrium

Time: Check the events page for the Atrium for schedule of free concerts.

The Metropolitan Opera

Address: 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Digital Rush

Price: $25

How: Available online on a first-come, first served basis.

Where: metopera.org

Time: Monday through Friday at noon, for matinees four (4) hours before curtain, and for Saturday evenings at 2pm.

Payment Method: Credit card

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: Not available for the New Year's Eve gala and may not be available for all performances. Customers are ineligible to purchase rush tickets for a period of seven days from the last date they purchased tickets through the promotion

Standing Room

Price: $20-$40

How: Available beginning at 10 am on the day of the performances

Where: Online at the Met website, by phone or at the box office, see special policies for details.

Time: On sale beginning at 10 am the day of the performance

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: Standing room tickets for Saturday matinee performances available at the box office or by phone only. Orchestra standing room tickets range from $25-$30. Family Circle standing room tickets are $20 and may be purchased only if Family Circle seating is sold out. Standing room tickets for gala events range from $28-$40 depending on the performance and are available in the Orchestra and Family Circle levels.

Met Opera Students Program

Price: $37.50

How: Available to full time undergraduate and graduate students through online registration. See website for details.

Where: Online at the Met website, by phone (212-362-6000) or at the box office.

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 4 tickets per performance

Special Policies: Performance offerings change frequently and purchases are subject to ticket availability. Must submit a valid undergraduate or graduate student ID to be validated for the program. Proof of full-time enrollment in a degree program may be requested.

Fridays Under 40 Program

Price: $60-100

How: Available to patrons aged 40 and under through online registration, see website for details.

Where: Online at the Met website, by phone (212-362-6000) or at the box office.

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 2

Special Policies: See website for applicable performances. Tickets purchased online or by phone can be picked up at the Box Office beginning 24 hours prior to the performance. Box Office staff reserves the right to ask for age verification. Dates are subject to availability.

Score-Desk Seats

Price: $10-$15

How: Score-Desk Seats are located in the Family Circle Boxes of the Metropolitan Opera House. They offer no view of the stage, but are equipped with a desk and reading light, enabling study of an opera's score during the performance

Where: Online at the Met website, by phone (212-362-6000) or at the box office.

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or Credit card

ID: Valid Student ID for student rate (see Special Policies)

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Score desk seats cost $15 for the general public, $12 for guild members and $10 for students. prices may vary for Gala performances. Piano vocal scores are available for rental. To inquire about renting a score, please call 212-769-7028 (10 AM - 4 PM Monday-Friday).

New York City Ballet

Address: David H. Koch Theater - 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

$30 for 30

Price: $30

How: New York City Ballet offers $30 day of tickets to patrons between the ages of 13 and 30 to select repertory performances

Where: David H. Koch Theater Box Office

Time: Available at the Box Office opens on the day of desired performances until the start of the performance. Box Office opens at 10 AM Monday- Saturday and 11:30 AM on Sunday.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: May not be available for every performance and not available for George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Availability posted online each Monday during performance weeks for that week's performance only. Seat locations determined at the discretion of the box office. See website for availability.

New York City Center

Address: 131 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

Fall for Dance Festival

Price: $15

How: All tickets $15

Where: New York City Center Box Office or online

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: See website for dates and schedule.

New York Live Arts

Address: 219 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011

Student Rush

Price: $10

How: Available 2 hours prior to the performance

Where: New York Live Arts box office

Time: 2 hours prior to performance.

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 1 ticket per valid ID

Special Policies: Subject to availability. May not be available for all productions. see website for details.

The New York Philharmonic

Address: 10 Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023

My Phil

Price: $35 per concert

How: Discounted subscription program for patrons 35 and under.

Where: Available through online subscription. See website for details.

Time: N/A

Payment Method: Credit Card online

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 8 tickets per concert

Special Policies: Valid for a series of three or more concerts. There is a $3.50 per ticket facility fee and an $10 transaction fee for all orders. a $7.50 per ticket service fee is applied to additional single tickets. Minimum age of 17.

Student Rush

Price: $18

How: When available, accessible on a first-come, first-served basis when performances are not sold out.

Where: Online or at the David Geffen Hall Box Office

Time: Monday through Friday at noon, for matinees four (4) hours before curtain, and for Saturday evenings at noon.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid Student ID

Tickets per Person: 2 tickets

Special Policies: Use the code RUSH for online purchases. Not available for Orchestra 1, First Tier Center, First Tier Front Boxes, Second Tier Rear Box, and Third Tier Box sections. Student rush tickets for select concerts may be available for purchase up to 10 days in advance. see website for details.

Free Friday

Price: Free

How: Select Friday evening subscription concerts available free of charge to patrons age 13-26.

Where: nyphil.org/freefridays

Time: Reservation portal will open at noon on the Monday before each Free Friday Concert.

Payment Method: N/A

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Online sign up will close once all available tickets have been reserved. Tickets will be available for pick up at the David Geffen Hall box office on the day of the concert up until 45 minutes before the concert begins. If unable to attend, the Philharmonic asks that you let them know by noon on the Thursday before the concert so tickets can be reallocated. Those who miss the concert without contacting ahead of time may put future eligibility at risk. Two missed concerts without prior contact will result in the attendee not to attend another Free Friday concert for three months.

Symphony Space

Address: 2537 Broadway at 95th St., New York, NY 10025

30 and Under Tickets

Price: Varies by performance

How: Tickets for those 30 and under are available to some Symphony Space performances through all channels and can be picked up at the box office with valid ID.

Where: Online or at the Symphony Space Box Office

Time: Box Office open Tuesday- Sunday 1pm-6pm and one hour prior to performances and events

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Valid ID

Tickets per Person: 1

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Must present a valid ID when picking up tickets.

Group Discount

Price: Varies by performance

How: Discounts for groups of 15 people or more are available for certain performances.

Where: Online or at the Box Office

Time: Always available

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Special Policies: Seats for group sales will not be reserved until payment is received. The Box Office will not mail tickets purchased at a group rate and group members can not pick up their tickets individually. The group contact person must pick up the tickets at the Symphony Space box office.