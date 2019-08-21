Clinton Greenspan Is the Next Title Star of Broadway’s Aladdin; Major Attaway Will Return as Genie

Meanwhile, the tour of the musical will welcome Jonah Ho’okano to the title role and Korie Lee Blossey as the Genie.

The Broadway company of the Disney musical Aladdin will welcome Clinton Greenspan to the title role September 13 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, while Major Attaway will return to the role of the Genie beginning September 23. Both Greenspan and Attaway join the Broadway cast directly from playing their respective roles on the North American tour.

Greenspan, who is making his Broadway debut, will succeed Jacob Dickey, and Attaway will follow Michael James Scott, who plays his final performance September 22. Attaway previously played the Genie on Broadway from February 2016 through February 2019.

They'll join a cast that features Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Meanwhile, the tour will welcome Jonah Ho’okano to the title role, succeeding Greenspan, and Korie Lee Blossey (originally a standby on the tour) as the Genie. Ho’okano and Blossey begin performances September 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the tour will start a limited three-week engagement at The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

