Clinton Greenspan Is Title Star of Broadway’s Aladdin Beginning September 13

The hit Disney musical continues at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Broadway company of the Disney musical Aladdin welcomes Clinton Greenspan to the title role September 13 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Greenspan, who starred in the North American tour of Aladdin, is making his Broadway debut. He succeeds Jacob Dickey.

As previously announced, Major Attaway will return to the role of the Genie on Broadway beginning September 23. Attaway will follow Michael James Scott, who plays his final performance September 22. Attaway previously played the Genie on Broadway from February 2016 through February 2019.

The cast currently features Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

