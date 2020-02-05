Clive Rowe Will Join Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders in London Sister Act

London News   Clive Rowe Will Join Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders in London Sister Act
By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Sister Act
 
The Olivier-winning actor will also appear in the Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Manchester stops of the tour.
Clive Rowe
Clive Rowe

Olivier winner Clive Rowe will play the role of Eddie Souther in the upcoming U.K. and Ireland tour of Sister Act, which opens April 21 at the Curve, Leicester.

The actor, who won his Olivier for his performance in the National Theatre production of Guys and Dolls, will be seen in the Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, and London engagements of the musical.

The London run, which begins in July at the Eventim Apollo, will feature the previously announced Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier (in a new take on the role she preserved on screen) and Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. Brenda Edwards will play Deloris at select performances during the London season and at all venues on the U.K. and Ireland tour.

Casting for the role of Mother Superior on the U.K. and Ireland tour and the full company will be announced soon.

READ: Sister Act, Starring Whoopi Goldberg, Will Play an Extra Week at London’s Eventim Apollo

Sister Act, which played the West End in 2009 before a 2011 Broadway bow, features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Bill Buckhurst directs the production, featuring choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Sister Act is produced by Jamie Wilson and Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, head of Goldberg’s production company, also serves on the producing team.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Whoopi Goldberg Dons the Habit in London's Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg Dons the Habit in London's Sister Act

Academy Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in the hit 1992 film "Sister Act," began a limited run as Mother Superior in the London musical of the same title Aug. 10 at the Palladium Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

12 PHOTOS
Whoopi Goldberg
Cindy Ferguson, Whoopi Goldberg and Helen Walsh
Whoopi Goldberg and Patina Renea Miller
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg and company
Whoopi Goldberg
Cindy Ferguson, Whoopi Goldberg and Helen Walsh
Whoopi Goldberg and Patina Renea Miller
Whoopi Goldberg
