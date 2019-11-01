Collection Date Set Broadway Green Alliance’s 2019 Fall Textile Drive

The November event is open to all with items to donate.

The Broadway Green Alliance's annual Fall Textile Collection Drive has been set for November 6. All shows, theatres, industry members, and fans can donate items in the collaborative effort to make cleaning a greener experience.

Accepted are used and clean clothing, including shoes, sneakers, and hats, as well as household items such as linens, towels, handbags, and belts. Not accepted are carpeting, rugs, bath mats, comforters, pillows, large luggage, or scraps of any kind. The New York City-based Wearable Collections will repurpose or recycle the donations.

The textile drive will take place 11 AM to 2 PM in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway in Times Square). Industry folks unable to attend are welcome to drop off their textiles at the re-fashioNYC bin in the Actors' Equity Association lounge at 165 West 46th Street (4th Floor, Sky Lobby).

Past textile drive efforts garnered donations from the cast and crew of Broadway shows, numerous costume shops and theatre related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices.