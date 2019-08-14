Colman Domingo Joins Teyonah Parris in Jordan Peele's Candyman Reboot

By Olivia Clement
Aug 14, 2019
 
Angels in America's Nathan Stewart-Jarrett is also part of the film's cast, now in production in Chicago.
Vineyard_Theatre_Gala_2019_HR
Colman Domingo Marc J. Franklin

Tony-nominated actor and playwright Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys) and Angels in America's Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have signed on to Jordan Peele's feature remake of Candyman, joining a cast that includes Teyonah Parris (Slave Play) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, most recently seen in Peele's horror film Us.

The film, according to Deadline, has begun shooting in Chicago with a release date set for June 2020. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs.

Candyman is a "a spiritual sequel" to Benard Rose’s 1992 gothic horror movie—about a murderous man who is summoned to reality through a mirror—which was originally based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. In Peele's version, the Candyman returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood, where the legend began.

