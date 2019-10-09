Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Two River Theater, Ogunquit Playhouse, and More Are Hiring

COSTUME SHOP MANAGER, Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Under the direction of the Production Manager, the Costume Shop Manager works closely with CSF leadership to facilitate design development and implementation for a 4-show summer repertory season. Key responsibilities include: Establishing and maintaining material and labor budgets; collaborating with costume designers; hiring costume shop personnel; supervising and coordinating all costume shop operations; ensuring all costumes, crafts, and wigs for all productions are completed in a timely and fiscally responsible fashion. Applicant must have significant professional experience, strong organizational and communication skills and a positive, collaborative attitude

AUTOMATION OPERATOR, Disney Cruise Line

Operate stage scenic elements during shows and conduct routine maintenance on all ship-wide automation and rigging systems. Oversee and ensure that all rigging equipment is maintained in good order and is being used properly. Assist in other duties and tasks as assigned by the Senior Technician WDT, including but not limited to Cast changeovers, load ins/outs, new show installs, equipment tests, vendor support, movie premieres and company events

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - CHICAGO SHAKESPEARE THEATER, Management Consultants for the Arts

As a key member of a high-performing production team, the Technical Director will operate from a place of strategy and know-how, always embracing the newest challenges with a “can-do” attitude while having a deft ability to manage staff and expectations. Unlike many other regional theatres, CST builds the majority of its scenery with scenic shops throughout the United States and Canada. The Technical Director will be excited about coordinating those efforts and utilizing cutting-edge technology and automation to deliver thrilling productions in partnership with all the visionary artists shaping CST’s work. The Technical Director will be a peer leader within the full production team and reports directly to CST’s Director of Production.

WIG RUNNER, Two River Theater

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, one hour from New York City, is seeking submissions for a wig runner who will be responsible for running the show, putting wigs on and off of actors, maintaining wigs/the design set by the wig designer, and working with dressers on quick changes on Two River Theater’s production of Love in Hate Nation with book, music & lyrics by Joe Iconis.

ASSISTANT SCENIC ARTIST, Ogunquit Playhouse

Assist the Scenic Charge in painting set pieces, some properties and drops -Experience working from paint elevations and reference material. Must be able to create samples from reference materials, while also keeping a detailed log of procedure and recipe for future duplication.

DECK CREW MEMBER, Ogunquit Playhouse

Prepare, clean the stage, and preset scenery/props prior to rehearsals and performances. Possess flexibility and positive backstage demeanor working with actors and other crew. Run each performance (8 shows/week), shifting scenery and aiding with prop handoffs.

TECHNICAL THEATRE FACULTY, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts

The available position functions as the Technical Director for DSOA Theatre’s production season, teaches 5 classes, mentors student productions, manages the scene shop, is responsible for tool and equipment maintenance and replacement, ensures safety in all technical activities, oversees hang and focus, and exhibits a willingness to collaborate and communicate with students and colleagues. The TD also handles scene shop paperwork, purchase requisitions, coordinates strikes for productions, and manages shop inventory.

FLYING DIRECTOR, ZFX

As a flying director you receive training in general entertainment rigging, fly wire specific rigging, automation, and flying effects choreography. Our main concern is hiring creative individuals who have excellent people skills and are capable of working independently on the road 250 days a year. Individuals with automation, rigging, and choreographic experience are desired, but all applicants are considered.

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER, Rockefeller Productions

The PSM will be responsible to calling the show/running the board. Qlab for sound & either the Nomad for lighting or the house board (typically ION, Element or ETC). The PSM is responsible for making sure the cast of three has call times, tour information, are following the directed blocking and writing up rehearsal/show reports. The PSM is also responsible for the calling the lighting focus during load in at each venue.

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER, Rockefeller Productions

The ASM is responsible for guiding the local theater crews in unloading and putting up the set. Placing props and puppets in their proper positions, assisting cast members during the show to retrieve their puppets and fixing and maintaining puppets on the road.

