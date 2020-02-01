Come From Away Will Play Sydney’s State Theatre This Summer

The hit musical made its Australian debut in July 2019 in Melbourne.

Come From Away, which tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland in the wake of September 11, will open at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia, August 8. The Australian premiere of the international hit musical began in July last year at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre, where it continues.

Rodney Rigby, who produces with Junkyard Dog Productions, said in a statement, “It’s been wonderful to see the huge success of Come From Away in Melbourne, and how Australian audiences continue to resonate with this enduring story of kindness and humanity. We are delighted to bring this special production to Sydney’s State Theatre in August.”

The Australian company marks the fifth staging of the musical worldwide, joining long-running productions on Broadway, in Toronto, the West End, and the U.S. national tour.



The musical, which continues to play Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

The hit musical, nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

