Come From Away Will Tour China in 2020

The sixth production of the hit musical opens in Shanghai this coming May.

Come From Away, the life-affirming musical about the Newfoundland town that opened its doors to stranded travelers during the September 11 terrorist attacks, will open in Shanghai in May 2020. The English-language production will begin May 8 at the SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square, with further cities to be announced for the China tour.

The tour marks the sixth production of the musical to launch across the globe, joining currently-running sit-down productions in New York, London, Toronto, and Melbourne, as well as the ongoing North American tour.

The China production is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, Rodney Rigby, and ACOrange. Tickets go on sale in China October 10 at Shcstheatre.com.

Come From Away features book, music, and lyrics by the Canadian husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein (My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding).

The musical opened on Broadway March 12, 2017, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre where it continues its run. It was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

The London production, which opened at the Phoenix Theatre earlier this year, won the Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Sound Design, and Best Choreography.

The production is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Gareth Owen. Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.



