Coming Clean Opens Again in London January 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Coming Clean Opens Again in London January 10
By Dan Meyer
Jan 10, 2020
Buy Tickets to Coming Clean
 
The revival of Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play returns to Trafalgar Studios 2 for a limited engagement.
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, Jonah Rzeskiewicz, and Lee Knight Ali Wright

Kevin Elyot’s gay drama Coming Clean returns to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London for a limited engagement, opening January 10. Performances are scheduled to run through February 2.

Directed by King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, the play stars Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz.

Set in North London in the early ’80s, Coming Clean follows a struggling writer and his partner of five years as they reach a crossroads in their relationship. Previously open to one-night stands, one of them begins to yearn for something resembling monogamy—until an affair unveils their differing views on love and commitment.

The production, which opened at King’s Head Theatre in 2017 and ran at Trafalgar Studio 2 in 2019, features set design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting design by Nic Farman. The play first debuted in 1982 at the Bush Theatre.

The new engagement is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions Limited, and Joe C. Brown.

Production Photos: Coming Clean in London

Production Photos: Coming Clean in London

10 PHOTOS
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Elliot Hadley and Lee Knight Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Elliot Hadley Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Knight and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Knight Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Knight and Elliot Hadley Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, Jonah Rzeskiewicz, and Lee Knight Ali Wright
Coming Clean_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Stanton Plummer-Cambridge Ali Wright
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!