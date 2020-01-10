Coming Clean Opens Again in London January 10

The revival of Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play returns to Trafalgar Studios 2 for a limited engagement.

Kevin Elyot’s gay drama Coming Clean returns to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London for a limited engagement, opening January 10. Performances are scheduled to run through February 2.

Directed by King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, the play stars Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz.

Set in North London in the early ’80s, Coming Clean follows a struggling writer and his partner of five years as they reach a crossroads in their relationship. Previously open to one-night stands, one of them begins to yearn for something resembling monogamy—until an affair unveils their differing views on love and commitment.

The production, which opened at King’s Head Theatre in 2017 and ran at Trafalgar Studio 2 in 2019, features set design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting design by Nic Farman. The play first debuted in 1982 at the Bush Theatre.

The new engagement is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions Limited, and Joe C. Brown.

