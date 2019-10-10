Community-Building Art Project Habitat: Home to Offer 2 New York City Performances

The events will reflect on what "home" means and weave themes of identity, immigration, and climate change.

Community-building art project Habitat: Home will present two performances in New York City this month.

Held October 19 in Manhattan and October 20 in Brooklyn, the events will feature music, poetry, theater, video, and dance performed by local artists, each reflecting on what "home" means in 2019, weaving themes such as identity, immigration, and climate change.

Both shows are free, open to all, wheelchair-accessible, communication-assisted, and will include a free reception afterward.

For more information and to reserve seats, visit HabitatHome.us.