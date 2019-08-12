Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers to Star in CSC’s Macbeth

The real-life couple will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the John Doyle-helmed production Off-Broadway.

Real-life acting spouses Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, directed by John Doyle. Further casting for the production, which will kick off CSC's 2019–2020 season, will be announced at a later date.

Macbeth, the Bard's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness, will play a limited run October 10–December 15. Opening night is set for October 27.

Stoll has been seen on Broadway in Henry IV and A View From the Bridge, as well as Off-Broadway in Othello, Julius Caesar, and Troilus and Cressida. On screen, he will soon be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, The Many Saints of Newark, and Torture Report. Past films include Midnight in Paris, Ant-Man, The Seagull, and This Is Where I Leave You.

Among numerous roles, Bowers was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Life Sucks. Her Broadway credits include The Farnsworth Invention, Doubt, and Metamorphoses. She appears in the upcoming films The Outside Story, Unintended, Josie and Jack, and The Drummer. As a writer, Bowers’ piece “Dear Dealer” was featured on This American Life, and a shorter version was published by TIME Magazine. She is a SPACE on Ryder Farm 2019 Creative Resident.

For more information on CSC's Macbeth, visit Classicstage.org.