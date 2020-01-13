Courtney Reed, Mamie Parris, and More Will Mentor Aspiring Stage Performers Through New App

Shadow Star, an app matching Broadway mentors with up-and-coming artists, launches this month.

Shadow Star, a new Broadway mentoring app, has set an official launch for January 27. The app pairs Broadway professionals with aspiring performers to help usher in the next generation of theatre talent.

Mentees will be able to select from a roster of Broadway stars to book in-app and in-person mentor sessions. They will also have access to exclusive content with advice to navigate a Broadway-aimed career. Members will be able to shadow auditions, classes, rehearsals, and more. Aladdin’s original Jasmine Courtney Reed, 2017 Cats revival star Mamie Parris, The Book of Mormon’s Nic Rouleau, Waitress’ Stephanie Torns, and The Great Comet’s Lauren Zakrin are among the available mentors through Shadow Star.

Mentors will be able to answer questions about the theatre industry based on their personal experiences. Interested mentees can sign up today as a pre-launch subscriber to receive a 25 percent discount on membership once the app officially launches. There is no cost to subscribe to the pre-launch.

For more information, click here, or visit the Shadow Star booth at the upcoming BroadwayCon January 24–26.