Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom Drops Video of Cut Musical Number

Watch the song from the Season 4 episode.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom released the cut song “I’m So Happy 4 U” on August 7. The musical comedy series on The CW wrapped up its fourth and final season April 5.

The song above would have been from episode 405, in which Bloom’s Rebecca must reconcile with the fact that her friends Heather and Valencia both have big (good) news. The pop tune was written by Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger for the episode directed by Erin Ehrlich.

After its series finale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend performed a live concert special at Radio City Music Hall. Bloom led a cast that also included Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster, Skylar Astin, and Gabrielle Ruiz. The show won two Emmy Awards in its second season for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

