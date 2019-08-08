Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom Drops Video of Cut Musical Number

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 08, 2019
 
Watch the song from the Season 4 episode.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom released the cut song “I’m So Happy 4 U” on August 7. The musical comedy series on The CW wrapped up its fourth and final season April 5.

The song above would have been from episode 405, in which Bloom’s Rebecca must reconcile with the fact that her friends Heather and Valencia both have big (good) news. The pop tune was written by Bloom, Jack Dolgen, and Adam Schlesinger for the episode directed by Erin Ehrlich.

After its series finale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend performed a live concert special at Radio City Music Hall. Bloom led a cast that also included Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster, Skylar Astin, and Gabrielle Ruiz. The show won two Emmy Awards in its second season for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

Becoming "Valencia!" Broadway's Gabrielle Ruiz Takes Us Behind the Scenes at the New Comedy Series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Audiences are falling in love with the new CW comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which is packed with theatre actors including Santino Fontana, Vincent Rodriguez III and Donna Lynne Champlin. Gabrielle Ruiz, seen on Broadway in such shows as If/Then and In the Heights, is featured as Valencia. She shares some fantastic exclusive pics from the set!

16 PHOTOS
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it!
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it! Gabrielle Ruiz
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again.” The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again.” The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Gabrielle Ruiz
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay.
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay. Gabrielle Ruiz
My trailer!
My trailer! Gabrielle Ruiz
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT!
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT! Gabrielle Ruiz
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever.
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever. Gabrielle Ruiz
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode.
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode. Gabrielle Ruiz
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee!
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of <i>Sound of Music</i> at the Ahmanson Theatre!
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of Sound of Music at the Ahmanson Theatre! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!"
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!" Gabrielle Ruiz
