Creative Teams Set for 2020 Summer Season at The Muny

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Creative Teams Set for 2020 Summer Season at The Muny
By Andrew Gans
Jan 08, 2020
 
The upcoming season kicks off in June with Chicago and also includes Sweeney Todd, On Your Feet!, and more.
Jon_Rua_2017_HR.jpg
Jon Rua

Creative teams have been announced for the previously reported 2020 summer season at The Muny in St. Louis.

The international hit musical Chicago, which kicks off the season June 15–21, will be directed and choreographed by Chris Bailey (Gettin’ the Band Back Together) with musical direction by Charlie Alterman, who will also conduct.

The Muny production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, running June 24–July 2, will feature direction by Avenue Q Tony nominee John Tartaglia and choreography by Patrick O'Neill. Brad Haak is the music director and conductor.

Rob Ruggiero (Looped) will direct the classic Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd, which will play the outdoor venue July 6–12. Jessica Hartman is the associate director and will provide musical staging with musical direction by conductor James Moore (Miss Saigon, On the Town).

Smokey Joe's Café—featuring the songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller—will be directed by Ragtime Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Josh Walden based on the original choreography by Dodge. Abdul Hamid Royal is the music director and conductor for the limited run, set for July 14–20.

The Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II classic The Sound of Music will be directed by Matt Kunkel with choreography by Beth Crandall and music direction by conductor Ben Whiteley (Hello, Dolly!). Performances of the family favorite are scheduled for July 23–29.

Maggie Burrows will direct On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan August 1–7. The musical, featuring music produced and recorded by the Estefans and Miami Sound Machine, will have choreography by Jon Rua (The Cher Show) and music direction by conductor Lon Hoyt (Beautiful, Escape to Margaritaville).

Josh Rhodes, who directed and choreographed the City Center Encores! production of Grand Hotel, will handle the same duties for the closing production, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, which runs August 10–16. Sinai Tabak (The Cher Show) is the music director and conductor.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!