Creative Teams Set for 2020 Summer Season at The Muny

The upcoming season kicks off in June with Chicago and also includes Sweeney Todd, On Your Feet!, and more.

Creative teams have been announced for the previously reported 2020 summer season at The Muny in St. Louis.

The international hit musical Chicago, which kicks off the season June 15–21, will be directed and choreographed by Chris Bailey (Gettin’ the Band Back Together) with musical direction by Charlie Alterman, who will also conduct.

The Muny production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, running June 24–July 2, will feature direction by Avenue Q Tony nominee John Tartaglia and choreography by Patrick O'Neill. Brad Haak is the music director and conductor.

Rob Ruggiero (Looped) will direct the classic Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd, which will play the outdoor venue July 6–12. Jessica Hartman is the associate director and will provide musical staging with musical direction by conductor James Moore (Miss Saigon, On the Town).

Smokey Joe's Café—featuring the songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller—will be directed by Ragtime Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge with choreography by Josh Walden based on the original choreography by Dodge. Abdul Hamid Royal is the music director and conductor for the limited run, set for July 14–20.

The Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II classic The Sound of Music will be directed by Matt Kunkel with choreography by Beth Crandall and music direction by conductor Ben Whiteley (Hello, Dolly!). Performances of the family favorite are scheduled for July 23–29.

Maggie Burrows will direct On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan August 1–7. The musical, featuring music produced and recorded by the Estefans and Miami Sound Machine, will have choreography by Jon Rua (The Cher Show) and music direction by conductor Lon Hoyt (Beautiful, Escape to Margaritaville).

Josh Rhodes, who directed and choreographed the City Center Encores! production of Grand Hotel, will handle the same duties for the closing production, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, which runs August 10–16. Sinai Tabak (The Cher Show) is the music director and conductor.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

