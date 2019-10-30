CTG Welcomes 7 Local Playwrights for L.A. Writers’ Workshop

Ngozi Anyanwu, Boo Killebrew, Kenneth Lin, and others will spend eight months in residence developing new work.

Playwrights Adelina Anthony, Ngozi Anyanwu, Jonathan Caren, Dionna Michelle Daniel, Boo Killebrew, Kenneth Lin, and Kemp Powers are the 2019–2020 writers in residence at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. The collective will spend eight months in residence at CTG, where they will be in conversation with the organization's artistic staff and develop new work as part of the L.A.'s Writers' Workshop.

“Being a large theatre in Los Angeles gives us the opportunity and the responsibility to open our doors and give writers a place to write exciting new plays,” says CTG Associate Artistic Director and Literary Director Neel Keller.

“Center Theatre Group was one of the first theatres to make wholesale commitments to the development of new work. The L.A. Writers’ Workshop grew out of that desire to have writers even more present and involved in the life of the theatre. It’s important for all of our spirits to have playwrights here—in the midst of all our activity. Their presence brings creative energy to our buildings and makes a clear statement that supporting the genesis of new, exploratory work is a central part of what Center Theatre Group is.”

To be eligible, writers must currently reside in Los Angeles and must be either starting work on a new play or interested in starting work on a new play.