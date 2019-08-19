Current and Upcoming National Tours

A look at the touring musicals and plays that may soon be coming to a city near you!

*A note about Equity versus non-Equity tours: Many touring productions are marketed as “direct from Broadway”—but performers and stage managers on Broadway work under Actors’ Equity contracts, which provide fair pay, benefits, and job protections. An Equity tour means actors and stage managers are fairly compensated with rights and protections that allow them to give you their all, every performance.

ALADDIN- National Tour (through April 26, 2020)

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. [Equity]

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS- National Tour (Beginning January 11, 2020)

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret, and realizes he is not her only suitor. [Non-Equity]

ANASTASIA- National Tour (through August 2, 2020)

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. [Equity]

THE BAND'S VISIT- National Tour (through August 23, 2020)

The critically acclaimed musical, The Band's Visit, celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all. After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. [Equity]

BANDSTAND- National Tour (beginning October 26, 2019)

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. [Non-Equity]

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - National Tour (through June 14, 2020)

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. [Equity]

BLUE MAN GROUP: SPEECHLESS TOUR- National Tour (beginning September 12, 2019)

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is Blue Man Group. And now, the Blue Men return with a new show - Blue Man Group: Speechless Tour. The world-renowned bald and blue trio embarks on a new journey of discovery, the result of over 27 years spent observing humanity. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and hilarious absurdity. Join the fun as the Blue Men search for the elusive ~present moment~ while creating moments of large-scale participation and universal connection with the audience (that’s you!) that unites us beyond words in our always-on world.[Non-Equity]

THE BOOK OF MORMON - National Tour (through August 16, 2020)

From South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone comes the hilarious and irreverent The Book of Mormon. Winner of nine Tony Awards, including the 2011 Best Musical award, The Book of Mormon continues to play to packed houses week after week. Written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winning writer (Frozen, Avenue Q), the Broadway production is directed by Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Something Rotten!) and Parker. [Equity]

A BRONX TALE- National Tour (beginning October 18, 2020)

Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from the songwriter of Beauty and the Beast, A Bronx Tale is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family. [Non-Equity]

CATS- National Tour (through June 28, 2020)

Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz , all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new Cats for a new generation! [Equity]

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY- National Tour (through June 21, 2020)

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory…to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now’s your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before—get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! [Equity through Ocotber 27, Non-Equity beginning January 1]

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE- National Tour (beginning November 20, 2019)

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas- Live on Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy! [Non-Equity]

CHICAGO - National Tour (through June 13, 2020)

There’s never been a better time to experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. [Equity]

A CHRISTMAS STORY,THE MUSICAL- National Tour (beginning November 8, 2019)

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. [Non-Equity]

THE COLOR PURPLE- National Tour (beginning October 25, 2019)

With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. [Non-Equity]

COME FROM AWAY- National Tour (through October 4, 2020)

Come From Away takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. [Equity]

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- National Tour (through September 27, 2020)

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. [Equity]

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS- National Tour (beginning November, 2019)

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. [Non-Equity]

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE- National Tour (beginning September 29, 2019)

A Change in attitude, is headed to your latitude. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers - Jimmy Buffet. [Non-Equity]

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF- National Tour (through May 17, 2020)

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and the 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. [Non-Equity]

FINDING NEVERLAND- National Tour (through April 12, 2020)

Finding Neverland tells the fascinating story of how Peter became Pan. Based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, it has been brought to extraordinary life by the team behind Shakespeare in Love, Chicago, and Pippin. [Non-Equity]

FROZEN- National Tour (beginning November 10, 2019)

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. [Equity]

HAMILTON- National Tour (through October 4, 2020)

Winner of 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Hamilton is one of Broadway’s biggest hits. From the mind of 2015 MacArthur Genius grant recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ron Chernow’s landmark bestselling biography comes a new musical about the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America, Alexander Hamilton. Tony Award-winner Thomas Kail directs this musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down. [Equity]

HELLO, DOLLY!- National Tour (through May 10, 2020)

Broadway legend and Tony winner Betty Buckley steps into the title role in this 4-time Tony winning revival, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed Warren Carlyle. The bold and enchanting Dolly Gallagher Levi is a widow, matchmaker and professional meddler. When she decides the next match she needs to make is for herself, she weaves a web of romantic complications for her newest client, the cantankerous “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder, his two clerks, a pretty hat maker and her assistant. Hello, Dolly! features Broadway classics like “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” and, of course, the title number, “Hello, Dolly!” (PLEASE NOTE: Carolee Carmello will replace Betty Buckley beginning September 24 in Kansas City, MO) [Equity]

THE ILLUSIONISTS: LIVE FROM BROADWAY - National Tour (through April 12, 2020)

This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists – Live From Broadway has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions. [Non-Equity]

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS- National Tour (beginning November 9, 2019)

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and head on over to see Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Irving Berlin's White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Give everyone the gift they’re dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

JERSEY BOYS - National Tour (through April 26, 2020)

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true. [Equity]

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- National Tour (beginning October 1, 2019)

Almost 10 years after the last major tour, a new mesmerizing production of this iconic musical phenomenon comes to North America. Helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie, the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. [Equity]

JITNEY- National Tour (beginning September 13, 2019)

In 2017, Jitney became the final play in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s masterful The American Century Cycle to been seen on Broadway. Set in the early 1970s, this richly textured play follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city of Pittsburgh threatens to board up the business and the boss’ son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed, and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, one of Wilson’s finest interpreters, this acclaimed production of Jitney received six Tony nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play, and winning the 2017 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play. [Equity]

THE KING'S SPEECH- National Tour (beginning September 12, 2019)

Paralyzed by his stammer and unable to speak to a nation in crisis, King George VI ascends the throne as England stands on the brink of war once again with Germany. Enter Lionel Logue, an Australian migrant with a career path as unexpected as the king’s. The remarkable true story of this unlikely bond between a reluctant king and a charismatic subject that inspired the Academy Award-winning film is now brought to the stage, where writer David Seidler first imagined it. [Equity]

THE LAST SHIP- National Tour (beginning January 14, 2020)

This personal, political and passionate musical starring and with music and lyrics by multiple Grammy Award winner Sting, is an epic account of a family, a community and a great act of defiance. The Last Ship features an original score with music and lyrics by Sting as well as a few of his best-loved songs; "Island of Souls", "All This Time" and "When We Dance". It is the proud story of when the last ship sails. [Equity]

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS- National Tour (through December 8, 2019)

A sold out run at The Public Theater. A record breaking engagement at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Endless critical and audience acclaim direct from Broadway. Chalk it all up to the mad genius of Tony and Emmy Award® winner John Leguizamo, standing at the head of the class in his one man show, Latin History for Morons. [Equity]

LES MISÉRABLES- National Tour (through May 17, 2020)

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars," “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. [Equity]

THE LION KING - National Tour (through March 14, 2021)

More than 70 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular—one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and based on the beloved 1994 Disney film, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. [Equity]

MEAN GIRLS- National Tour (beginning September 21, 2019)

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on tour. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. [Equity]

MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE- National Tour (beginning September 24, 2019)

He’s made you laugh in Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, and “Thank God for Jokes.” He was also really funny in that one season of “Orange Is the New Black.” And in “Billions.” And “Broad City.” Now he’s touring this smash hit Broadway show, telling his story about parenting in a new way. It’s the same heart and humor you’ve come to expect, with a hilarious new twist.[Equity]

MISS SAIGON- National Tour (through June 21, 2020)

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon . This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like “Last Night of the World,” “The Movie in My Mind,” and “The Heat is On in Saigon,” this is a theatrical event you will never forget. [Equity]

MY FAIR LADY- National Tour (beginning December 10, 2019)

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes a new production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? [Equity]

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN- National Tour (beginning September 13, 2019)

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” A Night With Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends.

THE OFFICE!: A MUSICAL PARODY- National Tour (through May 23, 2020)

The Office! A Musical Parody, currently selling out the Jerry Orbach Theatre in New York City, lovingly pokes fun at the hit TV show “The Office.” Don’t miss this hilarious unauthorized musical parody featuring your favorite coworkers from Dunder Mifflin. Featuring songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and more. [Non-Equity]

ONCE- National Tour (beginning August 22, 2019)

Winner of 8 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Once is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, Once draws you in from the very first note and never lets go. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect all of us. [Non-Equity]

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND- National Tour (beginning October 12, 2019)

Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. Once On This Island is a timeless testament to theater’s unlimited possibilities.[Equity]

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - National Tour (through February 2, 2020)

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production is now on tour across North America. The production, overseen by Mathew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score —with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade”—will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour. [Equity]

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG- National Tour (through May 17, 2020)

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway and London’s award-winning smash comedy! [Equity]

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES- National Tour (through May 22, 2020)

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, Rain will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. [Non-Equity]

RENT - National Tour (through May 10, 2020)

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway—and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's Rent continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. [Non-Equity]

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL- National Tour (beginning November 16, 2019)

The beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red Nosed- Reindeer: The Musical. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us. [Non-Equity]

SPAMILTON- National Tour (through September 8, 2019)

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven,Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London,Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in cities across the country. [Non-Equity]

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL- National Tour (beginning September 22, 2019)

Broadway’s best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality. Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. Get ready to explore the depths of theatrical innovation in The SpongeBob Musical, where the power of optimism really can save the world. [Non-Equity]

STOMP- National Tour (through May 9, 2020)

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at Stomp, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. [Non-Equity]

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL- National Tour (beginning September 29, 2019)

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show features a score with more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”[Equity]

TAYLOR MAC - A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC (ABRIDGED)- National Tour (beginning September 14, 2019)

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music is Taylor Mac’s subjective history of America since its founding in 1776. Originally performed as a one-time 24-hour event, this abridged version is a highly immersive and outrageously entertaining crash course in the 240 years (and counting) of the history of American culture and dysfunction. Told from the perspective of groups whose stories are often “forgot, dismissed, or buried,” the show highlights various musical styles and artistic voices ranging from murder ballads to disco, Walt Whitman to Davie Bowie and beyond.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- National Tour (beginning August 25, 2020)

Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin has adapted Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork for the stage with spectacular, universally praised results.With its unflinching and wholly relevant insight into race relations and our criminal justice system, not to mention what might be the most indelible cast of characters ever to populate a work of fiction, To Kill a Mockingbird is every bit as enthralling to audiences today as it was when Haper Lee's novel was published in 1960. Directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher. [Equity]

WAITRESS- National Tour (beginning November 9, 2019)

Based upon the 2007 movie, Waitress features a new score by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro—making it the first Broadway musical in history with an all-female creative team. This uplifting new musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. [Non-Equity]

WE WILL ROCK YOU- National Tour (beginning September 3, 2019)

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton. The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.”

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME- National Tour (beginning September 11, 2019)

This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now, the Obie Award winner recalls her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. [Equity]

WICKED- National Tour (through January 10, 2021)

Winner of three 2004 Tony Awards, Wicked is a Broadway phenomenon that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good,” Wicked transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story and opulent physical production. [Equity]

XANADU- National Tour (beginning September 27, 2019)

Xanadu, the hilarious roller-skating musical adventure, returns in a national tour with some fierce new twists! Xanadu follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her salty sisters (RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon) take matters into their own hands. [Non-Equity]

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN- National Tour (beginning January 19, 2020)

The gang is back! Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Peanuts, your cherished characters are going on tour. Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy, and, of course, everyone’s pal Charlie Brown come to life on stage in this exciting and reimagined musical hit. Based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, this sweet and funny musical features actors playing their own instruments to catchy favorites like “Happiness” and “Suppertime.” You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown captures the essence of childhood and the heart of friendship, reminding us all that the little moments in life can make a world of difference. [Non-Equity]

