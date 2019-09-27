Cut Songs and Stories From Come From Away to Be Performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The show’s Tony-nominated writers, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, will be joined by cast members from the Broadway production.

Trunk songs and stories from the Broadway musical Come From Away will receive their New York debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below on February 17, 2020. The show's Tony-nominated writers, Irene Sankoff and David Heim, will host the 7 PM and 9:30 PM performances of Cut From Away: The Untold Stories & Songs, which will feature cast and creative team members from the current Broadway production.

The musical about the lasting connection forged between a group of travelers whose planes were diverted to a small Newfoundland town during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, opened on Broadway in March 2017 after playing regional engagements at the La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Cut From Away will present stories, characters, and songs that were cut during the show’s pre-Broadway engagements.

The musical continues its Broadway run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Christopher Ashley won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for his work on the production. The London production, which opened at the Phoenix Theatre earlier this year, won the Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Sound Design, and Best Choreography.

A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit Tuesday’s Children, which supports military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; while keeping the promise to support all those impacted by 9/11.

