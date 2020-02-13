Cy Coleman Musical Seesaw Begins Limited Off-Broadway Run February 13

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents the Equity-approved showcase at Theatre Row.

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents the 1973 Broadway musical Seesaw February 13–23 at Theatre Row.

Directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider, the cast of the Equity-approved showcase features Kyle Caress, Chaz Alexander Coffin, Katie Griffith, Caleb Grochalski, Morgan Hecker, Stephanie Israelson, Halle Mastroberardino, J Savage, and Andy Tighe.

Based on the William Gibson play Two for the Seesaw, Seesaw has a book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. The musical tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single woman who lives life to the fullest.

Songs include “It’s Not Where You Start, It’s Where You Finish,” “Welcome to Holiday Inn,” and “Nobody Does It Like Me.”

The creative team also includes choreographer Caitlin Belcik, music director, orchestrator, arranger Grant Strom, music supervisor Joshua Zecher-Ross, scenic designer Ryan J. Douglass, lighting designer Ethan Steimel, costume designer Matthew Soloman, and technical director-master electrician Addison Calvin. David Ward is the production stage manager, and Jordan Stam is assistant stage manager. Casting is by Holly Buczek.

“We are ecstatic that our inaugural production is Seesaw, a musical that celebrates New York and its unyielding amount of emerging talent,” stated Schneider, who is also co-founder of the company with Jim Jimirro. “The score by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields is filled with one great tune after another and we cannot wait to reintroduce it to New York audiences with an incredible cast of fresh faces.”

For more information, visit J2Spotlightnyc.com.

(Updated February 13, 2020)