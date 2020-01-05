Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michelle Williams, More Broadway Favorites Vie for Golden Globe Awards January 5

The ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais, airs on NBC.

A host of Broadway favorites and Tony winners will go head-to-head January 5 at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, including Best Original Song nominees Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, and more. The ceremony begins at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Five Tony winners penned four of the nominated songs: Andrew Lloyd Webber for the new Cats tune “Beautiful Ghosts” (co-written with and performed by Taylor Swift), Elton John for Rocketman’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (with Bernie Taupin), husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Kristen Lopez for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, and Cynthia Erivo for “Stand Up,” the anthem she performed and wrote with Joshua Brian Campbell for Harriet. Rounding out the category is The Lion King’s “Spirit,” by Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Erivo was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for her performance as Harriet Tubman in the aforementioned biopic. Fellow Tony winner Scarlett Johansson joins her in the category for Marriage Story, as does Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for embodying Judy Garland in Judy.

Adam Driver, who earned his first Tony nomination earlier this year for Burn This, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama in Marriage Story. Joining him are Tony winner Jonathan Pryce (recently on Broadway in The Height of the Storm) and Tony nominee Antonio Banderas, for The Two Popes and Pain and Glory, respectively. Rounding out the category are Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

After earning an Emmy Award earlier this year for playing Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams received a Golden Globe nomination for the FX limited series, which also earned nods for co-star Sam Rockwell and Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, several stage names picked up nominations for work on the small screen, including Tony winner Ben Platt for The Politician, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter for Pose, Tony and Oscar winner Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, recent The Great Society star Brian Cox for Succession, and Off-Broadway and West End alum Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.